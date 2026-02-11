'It affects my players!' - Liam Rosenior fumes over Leeds handball call as Chelsea held at home

The result was particularly galling for the hosts given their overwhelming superiority for the vast majority of the contest. Until the 66th minute, Chelsea had been in total control, limiting Leeds to scraps while playing some of their most fluid football of the season. Joao Pedro’s delicate chip had opened the scoring in style, and when Cole Palmer converted from the penalty spot, the game looked dead and buried.

However, a clumsy challenge by Moises Caicedo resulted in a penalty for Leeds, which Lukas Nmecha converted to give the visitors a lifeline. That error sparked a sudden and inexplicable collapse. The equaliser followed moments later, meaning Chelsea had thrown away two points despite Leeds barely threatening the goal for the other 85 minutes of the match.

"The ridiculous thing for us is that they've managed to score two goals in a five-minute period, when for the other 90 minutes of the game we were by far the better team," Rosenior lamented.

"Moises Caicedo is a magnificent player, he's been top for me. We make a poor decision. Actually, how the play gets there as well. We make a few poor decisions in terms of how we press in that moment and we give away a penalty when, like genuinely, I can't remember Leeds having a shot or a moment in the game."