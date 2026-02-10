Goal.com
Chelsea player ratings vs Leeds: The Blues blow it! Cole Palmer & Joao Pedro's magic undone by defensive disasterclass as Liam Rosenior finally drops points

Chelsea failed to win a Premier League match under Liam Rosenior for the first time as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United on Tuesday. The Blues were comfortably the better team for much of the contest and even led by two goals in the second half, but a series of defensive errors saw them throw away a victory which would have massively boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Chelsea went ahead midway through the first half, with Cole Palmer picking apart Leeds' backline with a simple pass between two static defenders and into the path of Joao Pedro, who raced through and dinked goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Early in the second period, the hosts were awarded a penalty after Pedro was shoved to the floor by Jaka Bijol in almost identical fashion to the spot-kick he won at Wolves on Saturday. Palmer, of course, made no mistake from 12 yards to double the lead.

But the game threatened to change just after the hour mark when Moises Caicedo conceded a penalty for a late challenge on Jayden Bogle. Lukas Nmecha stepped up and sent Robert Sanchez the wrong way to hand Leeds a lifeline when they seemed dead and buried.

Remarkably, Leeds drew level on 73 minutes. Trevoh Chalobah failed to deal with a high ball, while Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong, Caicedo and Sanchez failed to clear their lines between them, allowing Nmecha to arrive and square for Noah Okafor to tap into an empty net.

Chelsea rallied in search of a winner, with Pedro Neto having a deep cross almost drop into the top corner before Jorrel Hato's ball in was nodded onto the bar by the Portuguese's namesake Joao.

With 94 minutes on the clock, Chelsea should have won it. Caicedo put a delicious low cross through the six-yard box just begging to be tapped in, but Palmer of all people blazed over from point-blank range as the spoils were shared.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

  • FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-LEEDSAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (5/10):

    Had a decent kicking game but was one of several players who didn't cover themselves in glory when failing to clear the ball for Okafor's equaliser.

    Malo Gusto (4/10):

    Likewise didn't take control of a messy situation that allowed Leeds to draw level out of nothing.

    Josh Acheampong (4/10):

    A largely impressive performance from the 19-year-old, but he made a serious hash of the Okafor goal. Hooked for Fofana after that incident.

    Trevoh Chalobah (5/10):

    Similarly couldn't do the basics in allowing Leeds to claw their way back into a game they were out of for well over an hour.

    Marc Cucurella (6/10):

    Bombed into space on the left opened up by Palmer and Fernandez's partnership. Withdrawn at half-time.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-LEEDSAFP

    Midfield

    Andrey Santos (6/10):

    Brought a neat blend of industry and creativity, winning the ball back and never being afraid to break the lines. Taken off for Delap after Leeds levelled the scores at 2-2.

    Moises Caicedo (3/10):

    The only Chelsea player who had a helping hand in both of Leeds' goals. A nightmare performance.

    Cole Palmer (7/10):

    Given licence to roam by Rosenior, starting as a No.10 but often appearing on the left, swapping places with Fernandez constantly. Set up Pedro's opener before scoring another penalty. Somehow missed the chance to score the winner from only a couple of yards out in added time, and for that he has to be docked a point.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-LEEDSAFP

    Attack

    Estevao (6/10):

    Showed glimpses of his enormous potential to bring the appreciative home crowd to their feet, though was lacking in end product. Subbed for Neto.

    Joao Pedro (8/10):

    As was the case with Palmer, Pedro deserved more from this game for his brilliant efforts in attack. Dropped deep to link up with his fellow forwards. Came up with the opener and won Chelsea's penalty.

    Enzo Fernandez (7/10):

    Impressed in a hybrid attacking midfielder/left-winger role, building more of a connection with the in-form Palmer. 

  • FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-LEEDSAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Jorrel Hato (6/10):

    Subbed on for Cucurella at the start of the second half. Not his fault Chelsea's defence fell to pieces, however.

    Pedro Neto (5/10):

    Came on for Estevao. Didn't have the same magic in his boots.

    Wesley Fofana (5/10):

    On in place of Acheampong.

    Liam Delap (5/10):

    Thrown on for Santos as Chelsea looked for a winner.

    Liam Rosenior (6/10):

    For a good chunk of the game, Chelsea played some beautiful football. Their naive nature, however, cost them. Two points dropped from an inexplicable position.

