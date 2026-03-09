adidas/GOAL
adidas drop throwback to iconic 1994 USMNT away jersey as Alexi Lalas turns model
adidas get in on pre-World Cup action
The clock is ticking down to the big one this summer, with the U.S. taking on hosting duties once again alongside Mexico and Canada. Nike might be the USMNT's official kit supplier this time around, but adidas clearly want a slice of the action and have gotten in on the pre-tournament hype by releasing a new version of the famous 1994 away shirt that they manufactured, dubbing it the U.S. Denim Jersey.
A nod to a USMNT classic
The shirt features the same unmistakeable washed-denim effect, scattered white stars and standout red detailing on the collar and sleeves that the iconic original had, apparently taking cues from 90s aesthetics and modern streetwear. The main difference to the 1994 away shirt is that you won't find the federation's badge on the chest.
Tribute to American soccer
While adidas haven't explicitly said this is a reproduction of the 1994 away shirt, the timing means you can draw your own conclusions as the drop comes three months out from the 2026 World Cup getting underway in North America. Former USMNT star Alexi Lalas, who played at the '94 World Cup and wore the original shirt, is among those to model the new collection.
"With the U.S. Denim jersey, we set out to capture the side of American soccer that has always been distinctive and original," adidas Football's design director, Inigo Turner, said on the release. "This design leans into that spirit with bold graphics, fearless color and a belief that the game here should look and feel like it belongs to the people."
A U.S.-inspired collection
The jersey is constructed in lightweight performance fabric for comfort, movement and versatility. A varsity-style track top with striped arm and shorts and a cap that both feature the same star graphic and pops of red complete the collection, which is available to buy from March 10 from adidas.com/us and selected retailers.
