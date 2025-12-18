Adidas announce new F50 boots that pay tribute to Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah ahead of AFCON

The release of the boots coincides with a turbulent but ultimately reassuring period in Salah’s Liverpool career. The 33-year-old recently returned to action after a brief but intense spell of tension following the Reds’ draw with Leeds United earlier this month. In candid post-match comments, Salah suggested he felt “thrown under the bus” by both the club and head coach Arne Slot, remarks that sparked widespread debate and fuelled speculation about his future. The situation escalated when he was omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Inter, prompting rumours of a potential January departure. Those fears were eased last weekend when Salah was restored to the starting line-up against Brighton. He made an immediate impact, supplying the assist for Hugo Ekitike’s second goal as Liverpool secured a vital league victory, underlining his continued importance to the side.

Following Salah's return to action, Slot had told Sky Sports: "I think he was a threat. The first ball he touched, he almost made an assist for Mac Allister. He was constantly involved in the fact we had Mo. Pleasing to see but not a surprise. It was an easy decision to put him in the squad. I have said many times before what has been said between us will stay between us. We needed him and he assisted to the 2-0 which is nice for us. We have been so many times this season on the wrong side of the set-piece battle. He goes to the AFCON and that means for us another player down. This is what we knew before the season started. Hopefully one or two players can come back from injury."

