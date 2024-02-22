Milan Pulisic Rennes GFXGetty/GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT star Christian Pulisic and AC Milan survive thrilling Europa League clash vs Rennes! Benjamin Bourigeaud's hat-trick not enough as Ligue 1 side fall short in comeback attempt

Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and AC Milan survived a Europa League clash with Rennes, with a 3-0 first-leg win enough to overcome a loss Thursday.

  • Milan fall 3-2 but win 5-3 victory via aggregate
  • Pulsiic and Musah started match
  • Europa Leauge draw set for Friday

