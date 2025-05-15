AC Milan 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new AC Milan kits for the 2025-26 season.

AC Milan traded Adidas for Puma in 2018 and four years later signed a long-term extension of their kit supply partnership with the German sportswear manufacturer. The new deal is worth around €30 million (US$31.5 million) per year, a significant jump from the previous deal worth €14 million per year.

Since partnering with Puma, AC Milan's home kits have sparked plenty of debate; some have hit the mark, while others have split opinion. Naturally, design taste is personal, but certain trends stand out.

Take the 2024-25 edition, for example. It's been generally well-received among the Milan faithful, praised for its balanced stripe width and throwback, traditional feel. The white accents around the collar and sleeves add a crisp touch that keeps the look clean and classic.

As for the leaked 2025-26 version, early glimpses show promise. The design appears sleek and well-crafted, but one element might stir up discussion—the club crest. When it comes to the home kit, fans tend to prefer the badge left untouched, and any bold changes there could raise eyebrows.

GOAL takes a look at what the likes of Rafael Leao, Christian Pulisic and co. will wear in the upcoming season...