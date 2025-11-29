+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Cat Macario, USWNTGetty
Celia Balf

‘The sky’s the limit’ - Emma Hayes believes Cat Macario is reaching 'world-class' level as Rose Lavelle’s strong run continues: Winners and Losers from the USWNT’s victory over Italy

The USWNT’s chemistry is clicking at every level, with Catarina Macario and Rose Lavelle driving a dominant showing and Olivia Moultrie rising fast.

The U.S. Women’s National Team had one goal in mind against Italy: start fast. And in just over a minute, they did exactly that. A quick combination between Rose Lavelle, Alyssa Thompson, and Olivia Moultrie led to an early breakthrough, with the Americans on the board almost immediately and silencing No. 12 Italy within seconds. Manager Emma Hayes joked about it being the caffeine gum the team gets, but then dived into her belief that she is helming a quick-learning group. 

"I've said it many times. They're so coachable, these players, and malleable, and everything we're starting to drive in terms of the messaging is really sinking amongst them all," she said. "If I'm honest, there are so many areas, I still think we have to do better, but I thought it was a really good team performance." 

Moultrie, who scored a brace last month against Portugal, added her fifth international goal on Friday night. From there, it turned into a Cat Macario showcase. The forward struck twice for the USWNT, pushing her tally to six goals on the year.

Macario was everywhere - finishing chances, creating danger, and pressing aggressively to force Italy into turnovers high up the field.

The Americans looked fluid, controlled possession, and found goals. And importantly, they started fast, a point emphasized by Lavelle, who is coming off an NWSL Championship and MVP honors, and said the team’s focus was to come out “fast and strong.” Hayes also stressed the importance of finishing this year strong with qualifiers coming up in 2026. 

“All of our energy is on qualifying for the World Cup," she said. "That’s everything we’re focused on. We close out the year with one more game, then we have January camp, the SheBelieves Cup, and two other opportunities before we get into October.

“There’s not a lot of time, so every single minute matters. Our focus is qualification.”

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Inter&Co Stadium.

  • Rose Lavelle, USWNTImagn

    WINNER: Rose Lavelle

    Imagine winning the NWSL Championship a week ago, scoring the game-winner, earning MVP honors - and then five days later buzzing around the field for the USWNT like it’s nothing. Enter Rose Lavelle. The midfielder hardly looked like someone coming off a historic club season; she was sharp on the ball, quick on her feet, and involved in nearly every attacking sequence.

    After the match, Lavelle told Turner Sports, “I think we have such great midfielders. Every time you get on the field with them, it’s so fun, and I think we just keep growing and building connections every single game.” 

    The chemistry is evident, and even as Hayes rotates and introduces new faces, the midfield depth remains elite.

    “It can be tough when you have injuries, and you have a lot of rotation,” Lavelle said, reflecting on the USWNT’s challenges this past year. “But at the same time, I think it allowed us to tap into our depth and allowed a lot of people to get experience in really, really good, hard games.”

  • Sofia Cantore ItalyGetty

    LOSER: Italy

    It had been 15 years since the USWNT last faced Italy, and despite the Azzurre entering the match ranked No. 12 in the world, they struggled to find any real rhythm against the Americans.

    Aside from a few moments that tested the U.S. back line, Italy posed little threat. They finished with just 31 percent possession to the USWNT’s 67 percent, managing only two shots on target and seven attempts overall. The sides meet again in a few days, and a shift away from the 4-4-2 might be necessary if Italy hopes to trouble the U.S. more seriously.

  • Olivia Moultrie USWNTGetty Images

    WINNER: Olivia Moultrie

    It’s getting harder to overlook Moultrie, who has been clinical for the USWNT. After recording her second career brace against Portugal, she scored again on Friday to set the tone against Italy.

    While her finish was decisive, Moultrie’s overall influence stood out just as much. She was constantly on the ball, showing the composure and awareness expected of a top midfielder. Her runs were well timed, and she combined seamlessly with Rose Lavelle, Claire Hutton and Sam Coffey throughout the match.

    The goal was the fifth of her international career - and she’s only 20.

    The midfield looks as strong as it has in some time, and performances like this from the young midfielder will give Emma Hayes plenty to think about.

  • Lily Yohannes USWNTGetty Images

    LOSER: Substitutes

    On both sides, there was little change in quality when the reserves entered, though the U.S. saw a more noticeable drop-off. Once Macario came off and Jameese Joseph came on, the standard had already been set - and the same was true in midfield. Matching or building on what players like Lavelle and Moultrie established is a difficult task, especially in a match against a strong opponent like Italy.

    In games like this, the next player up has to meet the pace and intensity set by the starters. On Friday, the first XI delivered and dictated the game. The bench, however, struggled to match that level.

  • Cat Macario, USWNTImagn

    WINNER: Cat Macario

    In Chelsea’s most recent Champions League win over St. Pölten, Macario scored twice. Twice as nice seems to be the theme for the forward, who added another brace for the USWNT in Friday’s 3-0 win over Italy. Macario is in top form for both club and country, and after the match, she said it has been “a good year.” She has six goals in her last six starts and also credited Emma Hayes for understanding how to get the best out of her. 

    “I’m lucky enough that Emma knows me very well and knows what I can bring to the team,” she said.

    Macario was everywhere against Italy - finishing chances, timing her runs, and serving as the relentless first line of pressure. Hayes dived into her relationship with Macario, which dates back to her time as a manager at Chelsea. 

    "She’s a tremendous player. She knows what I think of her. I signed her because I thought she was world-class, and even more so now that I get to work with her while she’s fit and healthy...We have a fantastic relationship." 

    After battling injuries for far too long, she now looks like an obvious choice for Hayes’ 2027 World Cup roster. 

