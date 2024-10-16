Jamie Vardy, Toni Kroos & the 25 best-value signings of the 21st century so far

Money continues to fly around the transfer market like there's no tomorrow but some of the best deals are done for relatively cheap prices

Every summer, football fans around the world beg for their clubs to splash the cash in the transfer market. When the window closes in September, the rumour mill starts up again. There is never an end to the cycle of movement.

Transfer news alone has become a 24/7 news cycle (you can read our live blog here, by the way), yet it is often the moves on the lesser end of the sensationalist scale which often wind up being most successful.

There's always a bargain to be had as long as you're looking in the right places, and as it turns out, the contending clubs across the world can actually sign talented players at a snip if they focus their attentions enough.

GOAL has dug back through the relatively recent archives to pick out the 25 best-value deals since the turn of the millennium.