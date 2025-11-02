What is Outright Betting: How Outright Sports Betting Works

What is Outright Betting?

Outright betting markets sees punters back a team or player to win a season-long award or competition, such as league winner, to be relegated or top goalscorer.

The option is available before a campaign begins and usually remains open throughout the season.

Likewise, most major bookmakers offer cash-out options when bettors are unconvinced their prediction will hold out.

There are dozens of ways to bet on outright markets, and many can be lucrative. Our guide explains what outright markets are and shows bettors how to turn season-long predictions into winning bets.

Understand Outright Betting with Real Examples

Outright markets are available in several sports beyond football, including tennis, cricket, and rugby.

However, betting on the excitement of the Premier League is advisable for bettors who are more familiar with football than they are with other sports.

The Premier League has 15 outright options on Sky Bet.

Among their most intriguing options is Team Multiple Trophies. The market allows punters to bet on how many trophies the big six teams will win this season.

For example, a bettor could back Liverpool to win the Premier League, clinch an iconic Premier League and Champions League treble, or secure an era-defining treble.

Slot’s team securing an unprecedented quadruple is also an available outright selection with considerably higher odds.

Other selections include:

Relegation

Top Half Finish

Top 6 Finish

Top 4 Finish.

Different Types of Outright Bet Explained

Betting on outright markets isn’t black or white; users can cash-out bets, make each-way selections, or spread their wager across multiple outcomes.

Cash-Out

In 15 of the 32 seasons since the Premier League’s inception, the team that topped the table at Christmas has failed to clinch the title.

So, cashing out on outright markets when a backed title winner appears to be on its last legs can be strategic.

Most major British bookmakers, including Sky Bet, bet365, and Betfred, offer cash-out options on most of their Premier League outright markets.

Each-Way

Backing a league winner in September, when there are several potential challengers, is difficult.

Yet, predicting that Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, or Manchester City will finish inside the top three is a safer, evidence-based bet. In fact, it’s highly probable that three of the four will sit inside the top 3 after 38 games.

Bettors can balance the risk and reward of Premier League winner markets with an each-way bet. The outright option allows bettors to place two equal stakes on a team to win the league or finish inside the top 3.

If Chelsea were backed each-way and finished 2nd, the top 3 finish leg would win; if the London club won the title, both bets would pay out.

Accumulator

Bettors can place multi-leg outright selections, such as Liverpool to win the Premier League, Norwich to win the Championship, Cardiff City to win League One, and Swindon Town to win League Two.

Despite each team being among the favourites to win their leagues, the accumulator’s odds would be considerable.

To secure the substantial payout, bettors must back each of the four selections correctly.

Outright Betting Strategies

Winning an outright market requires a strategy, research, and careful consideration. While some bettors might aimlessly back a winner, these occurrences are the exception, not the rule.

Here are the best ways to secure payouts on outright Premier League markets:

Research Goal Scoring Data

On top goalscorer markets, researching who netted the most in previous seasons is an obvious starting point.

Yet, backing Erling Haaland, Mohammed Salah, or Alexander Isak to secure the Golden Boot is unlikely to secure substantial returns.

Bettors looking for a better-value selection should research underlying data, such as shot conversion rate and xG.

If a striker had a high shot conversion rate but played for a conservative, attack-shy team, they’re unlikely to have scored enough goals to sit among the league’s most deadly strikers.

Yet, if the striker got a summer transfer to a more creative outfit, they could shock the league with a 25-goal season, given their high shot conversion rate.

Place Each-Way Bets

Many match-prop markets, such as over/under corners, full-time, and half-time, have limited potential outcomes. For example, a match can end in a win, a draw, or a loss.

On outright top goal scorer options, the outcomes are almost endless. There are dozens of strikers that could conceivably win the Golden Boot.

So, if a bettor has done their research, backed a striker with a high conversion rate, and watched them produce a shock 23-goal season, they might expect their player to win the Golden Boot.

Yet, if Haaland scores 24 times, the research and strategy become worthless. Placing an each-way bet enables bettors to secure a payout on markets where external events can influence the outcome of bets.

What is Outright Betting FAQs

What is an outright bet?

An outright is a bet on the overall outcome of a competition, like the league winner or top goalscorer.

Can I cash out an outright bet?

Most major bookmakers allow cash-out before the competition ends.

What is an each-way outright bet?

A bet that covers both winning the title and finishing within a top-tier position.

