What is Asian Handicap betting? - Betting Types Explained

What is Asian Handicap Betting?

Asian handicaps apply virtual half-point deficits or head starts, similar to normal handicap markets, allowing bettors to place virtual advantages or disadvantages to make wagers more interesting and personalised.

Yet, without the prospect of draws ruining bets, the Asian handicap becomes an even more appealing market.

The logic is simple to understand. If Manchester United receive a 0.5-goal Asian handicap advantage, a draw in a fixture against Tottenham Hotspur is impossible.

With only two possible bet outcomes – a Manchester United win or a Tottenham win – the market removes the “draw as a losing bet” problem found in traditional fixed-odds betting.

Seasoned punters utilise the customisable market to maximise their returns, and you can too by reading our guide on Asian handicap betting.

Understand Asian Handicaps with Real Examples

Asian handicaps are available in several popular sports, but are most commonly applied in football.

Bettors can place Asian handicap wagers on markets including full-time, half-time, team most corners, and team most cards, among others, depending on the bookmaker.

In each market, a fractional figure is added or removed from a team or player’s total.

For example, adding 1.5 goals to Barcelona’s total in an El Clásico against Madrid means Los Blancos must win by two goals for Madrid backers to succeed.

It’s important to be strategic with Asian Handicap wagers.

Applying Manchester City a +2.5 goal handicap in an FA Cup mismatch against AFC Wimbledon is unnecessary; it makes it virtually impossible for the bet to lose but reduces the odds to almost nothing.

Instead, bettors might opt to remove 3.5 goals from City’s tally. This means that the Manchester club must win by a four-goal margin to win the bet, offering more lucrative returns.

When games are hard to predict, such as Liverpool travelling to Chelsea, giving the Kopites a +0.5-goal advantage is smart.

This wager essentially backs Liverpool to draw or win at Stamford Bridge, a venue where the Merseyside club often struggle.

Those less confident of Liverpool’s chances could apply a +1.5-goal handicap. This means Liverpool are the wager’s winning team even if they lose by a one-goal margin.

Depending on the line, Asian Handicap wagers can end in a win, a loss, or a refund (push).

Different Types of Asian Handicap Bets Explained

There are several alternative ways to bet on Asian Handicap markets, with varying levels of risk, personalisation, and complexity.

Level Handicap

Level handicaps are when no goals, cards, or shots are added or subtracted from a team or player’s total. At first glance, the selection might seem similar to traditional betting.

The key difference is this: as an Asian handicap, a level handicap means that if the bet ends in a draw, the user’s initial stake is returned. Essentially, it functions like a Draw No Bet market.

Single Handicap

Single handicaps apply whole-number adjustments, such as +1 goal or -2 cards, to a team or player’s total.

If the match ends in a draw after the handicap is applied, the bettor’s stake is refunded. Otherwise, the bet is either a win or a loss. This distinguishes it from traditional handicaps, where a draw can cause a full loss depending on the line.

Quarter Handicap

Quarter handicaps use fractional lines like +0.25, +0.75, or +1.25. Your stake is split between two adjacent handicaps, which reduces risk.

For example, a -0.25-goal handicap on Manchester United means half your stake is on 0 (level) and half on -0.5. If the match draws, half your stake is refunded (from the 0 line) and half is lost (from the -0.5 line). Wins or losses are calculated according to the adjusted score.

Asian Handicap Betting Strategies

By utilising proven Asian Handicap strategies, experienced bettors can secure healthy winnings on fixtures that may otherwise be unviable.

Apply Handicaps on Favourites

Novice bettors might be tempted to back one of European football’s heavyweight sides, such as Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich.

However, unless one of these star-studded teams is playing an opposition of similar quality, winnings on full-time markets are typically limited.

By applying a 1 or 2 goal Asian Handicap to a favourite team, bettors can back their desired sides in a way that adds jeopardy and is more profitable and entertaining.

Give Advantages to Away Teams in Tight Matches

But winning isn’t always a formality, even for elite teams. On many occasions, top sides drop points away from home to teams in the top half of the table.

By giving the away side a +1 goal advantage, returns are available if they draw or win the match. Meanwhile, placing a level handicap enables the stake to be returned if the backed team draws.

It offers a safety net on fixtures that are hard to predict.

What is Asian Handicap FAQs

Which sportsbooks offer Asian handicap betting?

Most major sportsbooks, including bet365, Betfred, Sky Bet, and Paddy Power, among several others, offer numerous Asian handicap markets.

Which sports can you place Asian handicap bets on?

Asian handicap bets are most commonly placed on football events, but are also available on popular sports, such as rugby, tennis, and basketball.

Is Asian handicap betting risky?

The level of risk depends on the wager. In some cases, such as when a bettor backs an underdog and gives them a 1-goal advantage, it can be less risky than traditional wagers. However, bettors can also use Asian handicap betting to add jeopardy and greater value to punts.

