What is a Patent Bet? - Betting Types Explained

What is Patent Betting?

Patent bets are made up of 7 wagers, three singles, three doubles, and one treble, built around three selections, with bettors needing one correct selection to secure a payout on one of the three singles.

In this sense, Patent wagers differ from standard accumulator markets, which demand that all legs of a bet win for any return to be achieved.

Patent bets, however, only start to offer meaningful profit when two or more selections are correct. Backing two winners secures three successful bets. Meanwhile, correctly predicting all three selections is lucrative and delivers a win on all 7 wagers.

The market selection delivers an enjoyable combination of risk and reward. Seven equal stakes is less costly than many accumulator-style alternatives, such as Lucky 31 and Heinz, yet winning all three selections isn’t necessary to secure a return, as with traditional accas.

Our guide further explores the benefits of Patent betting, and the tactics used by seasoned punters to get the most out of the market selection.

Understand Patent Betting with Real Examples

Patent bets are widely available with leading UK bookmakers. Betting experts enjoy utilising Patent bets in horse racing and football markets, where dozens of major events and outcomes can occur on the same day.

However, like accumulators, it is not mandatory for all Patent bet selections to be from the same day or sporting league.

Punters can also combine Patent wagers across other sports, including tennis, basketball, and rugby. Still, those who focus on competitions they understand usually see better results.

For instance, a bettor looking to land all three selections might back Liverpool, PSG, and Bayern Munich to beat Everton, Marseille, and St Pauli.

If the trio all win, the bettor collects on all 7 bets.

PSG rarely fall to Ligue 1 opposition, but if they do, the punter still gets return on:

1 Double: Liverpool and Bayern

2 Singles: Liverpool; Bayern

If Liverpool also loses, the bettor still cashes out from their Bayern single.

Failing to get any of the three right, however, results in losing all 7 wagers. If £1 is wagered per bet, the user’s total overall loss accumulates to £7.

Bettors must determine the balance of risk-reward they wish to apply. Backing three winners, particularly if the selections have higher odds, is lucrative and wins seven bets. Yet, losing can incur larger costs than traditional accumulators.

Different Types of Patent Bets Explained

Combo bets, such as Patent, make up 30% of all football-based wagers in the United Kingdom.

Because of the demand and widespread enjoyment of accumulators and accumulator-style alternatives, most British bookmakers provide a wide range of multiple-bet markets built on small sets of selections.

Patent is a relatively low-risk combo option, but more adventurous choices include:

Heinz: A 57-bet market across six selections, including every possible double, treble, four-fold, five-fold, and the six-fold accumulator.

A 57-bet market across six selections, including every possible double, treble, four-fold, five-fold, and the six-fold accumulator. Lucky 31: A 31-line wager on five picks, covering singles, doubles, trebles, four-folds, and a five-fold accumulator.

A 31-line wager on five picks, covering singles, doubles, trebles, four-folds, and a five-fold accumulator. Yankee: An 11-line market on four picks, made up of six doubles, four trebles, and a four-fold accumulator.

The appeal of such markets is obvious; bettors, particularly on Heinz markets, which contain 57 bets, can win considerable returns.

Yet, losing can be costly and bettors must be willing and able to risk receiving no or limited returns, given the difficulty of landing multi-leg wagers.

Patent Betting Strategies

Several steps can be taken to avoid losing large amounts on Patent bets. Perhaps the most obvious, though not always applied, is placing smaller stakes per selection.

To make the overall stake around £1, a figure that’s commonly wagered on combo bets, punters must place £0.15 per bet.

Several bookmakers, including bet365 and Paddy Power, accept wagers as low as £0.10 per bet. However, seasoned bettors who enjoy wagering large totals on multi-leg markets might enjoy placing more considerable stakes.

Those who place large stakes on Patent markets often have experience and insight on combos, helping them to land large returns.

Proven techniques include:

Stagger your risk: Combining one safe odds-on favourite with a mid-priced team and a more ambitious outsider balances stability with the chance of a bigger payout.

Stick to what you know: Focusing on leagues, clubs, or sports you follow closely increases a bettor’s ability to spot value that casual bettors might miss. Users can fill knowledge gaps by conducting research on head-to-head form, injuries, form guides, and underlying stats, such as possession, shots, and xG.

Track your betting history: Keeping a simple log of past Patents helps you see patterns in what works, and prevents repeating costly mistakes.

What is a Patent Bet FAQs

What is a Patent bet?

A Patent is a seven-line wager made up of three singles, three doubles, and one treble from three selections.

Do I get a return if only one selection wins?

Yes, unlike an accumulator, a Patent pays out on at least one single if just one pick is correct.

What’s the minimum cost of a Patent bet?

Most UK bookmakers accept wagers as insubstantial as £0.10 per line, meaning Patent punts can be placed for £0.70.

