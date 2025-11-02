What is a double bet? - Betting Types Explained

What is a Double Bet?

Double markets offer bettors the opportunity to back two outcomes on a single wager. The odds of both selections are combined, creating a larger overall value.

Accumulator betting, where several legs are added to the same wager, can feel speculative. Meanwhile, singles markets are limited and often financially unrewarding.

When bettors place double wagers, they balance the risk of accumulators with the predictability of single bets.

Substantial returns are often available, but winning more than two legs is not necessary to secure the payout.

Nonetheless, those who win on doubles markets often use strategy, research, and experience to guide their decision-making.

Our guide covers the strategies expert bettors use to win big on doubles markets.

Understand Double Betting with Real Examples

There are countless ways bettors can place double wagers.

The betting option is available on dozens of sports, including football, tennis, cricket, horse racing, and darts, among other British and international favourites.

Bettors can make their double selections from two matches, leagues, competitions, or sports.

When two outcomes are backed from within the same game, the bet is usually part of a Bet Builder.

A Premier League double bet might back Liverpool to beat Chelsea and Manchester City to beat Arsenal.

If Liverpool and Manchester City are valued at 2.00 and 1.80 to beat their respective London opposition, the double bet’s overall odds are 3.60.

In this example, both selections are on full-time markets. However, bettors can combine various match or player prop and outright markets as part of a double bet.

Different Types of Double Bets Explained

If the uncertainty of a traditional double wager is too great or too insubstantial, bettors can select other betting options to adjust their balance or risk and reward.

Each-Way Double Bet

Each-way bets also feature two outcomes, but are not considered double bets.

The option is one selection that’s split into two parts; that a team will win a particular market or finish within a pre-agreed place range.

For example, Arsenal to win the league and Arsenal to finish within the top three can be backed with two equal stakes. If the Gunners finish second, the top three bet pays out; if Arteta’s team lifts the title, both bets win.

Bettors can combine two each-way selections to create a double bet that covers four outcomes. However, this type of bet is typically only available on outright markets for football.

Treble Bet

When backing two outcomes doesn’t feel daring enough, bettors can add a third selection to make the wager a treble.

Like double bets, each leg must win to secure a payout. Some major bookmakers occasionally advertise promotions that offer free bets when one leg fails.

The wagering option is perfect for risk-averse, beginner, or casual bettors who don’t want to enter the lucky dip of accumulator betting, but want to combine three selections into the same bet.

Double Betting Strategies

While double betting is less complex than trebles, accumulators, and bet builders, the option still requires a strategy.

Depending on the level of risk a bettor is willing to take on, there are numerous ways that double bets can be approached strategically.

Make a Mixed Odds Selection

Backing Barcelona, PSG, Bayern Munich, or Liverpool to beat inferior opposition often yields limited returns.

However, when bettors combine a selection that appears a foregone conclusion with a more speculative second choice, value can be won while backing Europe’s elite.

For example, a double bet could combine Liverpool to beat Sunderland and Brentford to win at Manchester City.

The West London club might be considered outsiders to get a result at the Etihad Stadium, but if underlying data such as possession, xG, and shot conversion rate favour Brentford, adding them to a double bet could be strategic.

If both teams won, the high-value odds of Brentford beating Guardiola’s team would be combined with the less substantial odds of Liverpool putting Sunderland to the sword.

It’s a method that boosts the value of betting on a favourite and makes backing an outsider even more rewarding.

Back Two Favourites

As earlier alluded, backing a favourite can be financially unrewarding. However, adding two favourites to a double bet increases potential returns considerably.

If Liverpool and Manchester City are valued at 1.40 and 1.50 to beat Sunderland and Burnley, respectively, making either as a single selection is a conservative bet.

However, if the two English titans are backed together as part of a double bet, the wager’s overall value increases to a more profitable 2.10.

Backing two favourites in a double can be more strategic than a single bet on a less-certain winner with similar potential returns.

What is a Double BEt FAQs

What is a double bet?

A double bet is a single wager on two selections, where both must win for a payout.

Can double bets include different events?

Yes, selections can be from different matches, leagues, and events.

How do I calculate double bet odds?

Multiply the odds of both selections to determine the total potential payout.

