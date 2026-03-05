Spurs vs Crystal Palace Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Eagles seek revenge

Our betting expert expects Spurs’ misery to continue, as their relegation fears grow. Palace are likely to snatch something from this London derby.

Spurs vs Crystal Palace Betting Predictions

Palace eye revenge

Tottenham have struggled at home in the Premier League this season. They’ve won only two out of 14 games in their backyard — a 14% success rate this season. Only Wolves (9) have accumulated fewer points than Spurs’ 10 at home this term.

Tudor’s men are extremely low on confidence. They are on a run of 10 consecutive games without a win in the league. Their most recent six games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have ended in either defeat or a draw. Strangely enough, Spurs’ previous league victory came against this very opposition. The home fans hope their team can replicate that result.

For the visitors, this may be an ideal opportunity for revenge. Palace have alternated wins and losses across their last four league games. The downside for Spurs is that the Eagles were defeated by Manchester United last week.

It appears that Glasner’s men are due for a triumph, if that sequence is anything to go by. He will, however, remind his team that their last visit to this stadium ended in a 2-0 victory. As a result, the visitors are expected to leave North London with points in hand.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Prediction 1: Double chance - Draw/Crystal Palace @ 6/10 with bet365

Defensive frailties could haunt Spurs

Despite a horrid season, Tottenham have managed to score in 82% of their games, which is above the league average. They’ve found the back of the net in each of their last nine home league fixtures, which should offer some encouragement on Thursday. The problem for the hosts is that they’ve conceded at least two goals across their last eight games at any venue.

The visitors’ attack hasn’t been at its best, especially with Jean-Philippe Mateta out through injury. Thirty goals in 28 games isn’t wildly prolific, but they are slightly better on the road than at home. The Eagles score an average of 1.14 goals per game when playing away from home.

Spurs have seen both teams score in 71% of their Premier League games at home. Meanwhile, half of Palace’s league matches, regardless of the venue, produced goals for both teams. As a result, a similar outcome is not a far-fetched prediction for this one.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Prediction 2: BTTS - Yes @ 13/20 with bet365

Sarr turns up with goals

Goals can come from either side in this game. It’s a pity Mateta is injured and won’t be available for this one. However, Glasner could rely on his newly-acquired striker, Jorgen Strand Larsen. Alternatively, Ismailla Sarr tends to pop up with crucial goals for Palace.

His three goals across February all came on the road, none of which ended in defeat. Sarr has scored five league goals in 18 appearances so far this season, just three short of last season’s total across 38 games.

He also assisted Eberechi Eze for Palace’s second goal in their win over Spurs in the corresponding fixture last season. Sarr even scored in the first eight minutes, but the goal was ruled out for offside. It won’t be a surprise if he comes up with the goods on Thursday night.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Ismaila Sarr @ 39/20 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Crystal Palace Goalscorers prediction: Tottenham Hotspur: Dominic Solanke; Crystal Palace: Ismaila Sarr, Jorgen Strand Larsen

Once dismissed as mere banter from opposition fans, Tottenham’s relegation threat has now become a reality. After parting ways with Thomas Frank as manager, the North London club hired Igor Tudor as his replacement in an interim capacity. However, it hasn’t worked out for the former Juventus boss so far.

Spurs have lost both games under his guidance. Both were London derbies. Another defeat on Thursday night could drag them deeper into the relegation battle. Their home loss to Arsenal two weeks ago marked their fourth defeat in five home London derbies. This set a new club record for such matches in the league.

The home side are only four points ahead of West Ham going into this round. By the time they kick off against Palace, they could be closer to relegation. However, the Lilywhites are still very much in control of their destiny, but a turnaround in fortunes is urgently needed.

What seemed to be a promising season for Palace has unravelled through a perilous winter period. Still, they are level with the top six and bottom three in terms of points.

Manager Oliver Glasner has been hampered by the loss of several key players. Nonetheless, his aim is to finish this campaign on a high, having delivered the club’s first piece of silverware last term. The Eagles were defeated in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park, so they’ll be aiming for revenge in this one.

Probable lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Dragusin, Van De Ven, Gray, Gallagher, Bissouma, Palhinha, Simons, Kolo Muani, Solanke

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Riad, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Larsen, Johnson

