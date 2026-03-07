Newcastle vs Man City Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Goals expected in tight clash

We are expecting goals in this encounter, with City likely to progress after a closely contested match at St James’ Park.

Newcastle vs Man City

Manchester City dominate the 2026 head-to-head

Newcastle United and Manchester City have met on three occasions since 13 January, and the result has been identical every time. Pep Guardiola’s side won those matches 2-0, 3-1, and 2-1, results which helped them reach the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies will be eager to stop this run of consecutive losses on Saturday evening.

The hosts are dealing with several player absences. Jacob Ramsey is out due to a suspension following a midweek red card, while Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Fabian Schar, and Emil Krafth are all sidelined with injuries. Tino Livramento may be available again, although he has been sidelined for two months.

Meanwhile, City are in a strong position with no fresh injury concerns and the return of Erling Haaland on Wednesday. We’re backing them to get the job done once again, making it four wins from four over Eddie Howe’s side.

Another high-profile clash for Howe and Guardiola

These clubs are very familiar with one another. Howe and Guardiola have faced off 14 times since the 2021/22 season began, with City coming out on top in 10 of those matches. Those games have produced 44 goals in total, and we expect another high-scoring game at St James’ Park for this match as well.

In their previous two encounters, as well as their Premier League match in November, both teams scored, with over 2.5 goals in each. Neither defence has been particularly solid lately, yet both teams are more than capable of finding the back of the net. This should be an entertaining game for neutral supporters as the sides compete in the world’s oldest cup competition.

We’re expecting fireworks in Tyne and Wear, with plenty of significant attacking talent on display. However, the visitors have the upper hand, both in terms of their mental edge and overall squad quality.

Haaland to end his surprising Newcastle goal drought

Erling Haaland hasn’t scored in two matches, which suggests he is likely to find the net in the next one. Surprisingly, the Norwegian striker has failed to score in his last eight appearances against the Magpies. Therefore, he will be eager to change that. Howe’s team have arguably been the most successful in the world at preventing him from scoring regularly.

In 10 career appearances against Newcastle, Haaland has only managed one goal. He has recorded three assists and lost just once, but he has not always performed at his best individually in this fixture. This week provides an opportunity for him to change that record.

Notably, this match will make the Magpies the opponents Haaland has faced most often in his career. Nearly four years have passed since the 25-year-old scored against Howe’s side. While some might assume this makes him an unlikely goalscorer – for a player like Haaland, it often makes a goal feel more inevitable.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Newcastle 1-2 Man City

Goalscorers Prediction - Newcastle: Anthony Gordon - Man City: Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo

Newcastle United have recorded inconsistent results recently, but their late victory against Manchester United has boosted their morale. Eddie Howe is currently managing a busy schedule across the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup. Although the Magpies have suffered four defeats in their previous seven home matches, their win on Wednesday could provide the momentum they need to move forward.

Regarding Manchester City, their bid for the title took a hit this week following an unexpected home draw with Nottingham Forest. This result halted their run of six consecutive wins in all competitions, leaving them seven points behind Arsenal. However, Pep Guardiola can take confidence from the fact that his team have already defeated this opponent three times during 2026.

Probable lineups for Newcastle vs Manchester City

Newcastle expected lineup: Ramsdale, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Joelinton, Woltemade, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Man City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Guei, Dias, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Foden, Silva, Cherki, Haaland, Semenyo

