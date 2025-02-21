How to Bet on the Teams That Already Have Nothing to Play For This Season

Teams like West Ham have little to play for this season. Is it worth backing against them when their opponents actually have something to play for?

As the latter stages of the season approach, teams with ‘nothing to play for’ create an interesting dilemma.

West Ham bets Odds Top-ten finish 18/1 Relegation 20/1

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Is it Worth Backing Against Teams with Nothing to Play for?

The old football saying says that teams with nothing to play for at this stage of the season make ideal opponents. This is often true, and we have all heard the saying “they’re on the beach” more than once.

With roughly three months left in the season, it’s becoming easy to identify teams who have little to play for. Those around mid-table, who are too far from the European places but comfortably clear of relegation are typically the ones to look out for.

A number of these teams can be found in the Premier League this term, mainly because the bottom four are so far adrift. Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Everton, West Ham and Manchester United all fall into this category.

All five of those teams are comfortably clear of the bottom three, yet miles away from the top seven. Similar teams can be found in Europe’s top-five leagues, such as Genoa, Udinese, Toulouse, Angers and Getafe.

As the season progresses and these teams recognize their seasons are fizzling out, there can be a noticeable drop in quality. For example, of the six teams finishing between 9th and 14th in last season’s Premier League, only two teams won two of their final five games.

The numbers were strikingly similar across Europe, suggesting that as the season nears its end, these teams start to relent. There is potentially a huge opportunity for bettors there, as opposing them could represent great value.

Take Tottenham this weekend, for example. Their chances of a top-six finish are almost over, while their opponents Ipswich have everything to fight for. Ipswich are generously priced at 3.50 by Betway and have far more at stake than Spurs.

What Betting Opportunities Could Bettors Explore in the Closing Stages?

One obvious area for bettors to explore would be the 90-minute market, like in the Ipswich game, where value can be found. Any mid-table teams facing top or bottom opposition could present potential value, particularly those against struggling sides.

Additionally, there could be value in the outright markets as the season nears its end. It could be worth comparing fixture lists ahead of the run-in and identifying which teams will play against those with nothing left to play for.

Typically, these are the types of games that teams with something on the line prefer at this stage of the season. If teams in the relegation battle have to play a majority of their games against such sides, they might offer good value to avoid the drop.

Take Ipswich, for example, who are currently battling Leicester and Wolves to avoid the final two relegation spots. Betway have them priced at 1.25 to face the drop in the Premier League, while bet365 list them at 1/4.

It is true that Ipswich have a serious battle on their hands, but they are only two points adrift of safety. They also have to face every single team ranked 11th-16th in the Premier League, none of whom are playing for much.

Although games against those sides will be tough, their lack of motivation puts Ipswich at an advantage. The Tractor Boys are currently priced at 11/4 by bet365 to avoid relegation, which seems generous given the above context. Wolves also have to play those mid-table sides, while Leicester’s fixture list leans more toward the top eight.

Scenarios like this will undoubtedly be repeated across the top-five divisions, so it’s worth checking the run-ins of teams. There may be valuable insights that the bookmakers have overlooked, which could open up potential avenues of opportunity for bettors.