Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview: Liverpool favourites for Lilywhites visit

For the first time in months, Liverpool will be training with cautious optimism ahead of their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

After Liverpool’s £446m summer spend, few envisaged an adaptation period as ruthless as what was experienced. Arne Slot’s side lost a record-breaking 9 out of 11 fixtures during October and November.

Two key factors were attributed to the side’s struggles: summer signings lacking chemistry with their new teammates and a tactical shape that exposed Liverpool’s weaknesses out of possession.

Ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Spurs, there are signs that both issues are closer to being resolved. Liverpool have gone five games unbeaten in all competitions, with new signings Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez showing glimpses of their potential.

Hugo Ekitike is arguably Liverpool’s only summer signing that has not endured adaptation difficulties; he notched his 8th and 9th goals of the campaign during Liverpool’s victory over Brighton last weekend.

The Anfield club lined up without regular attacking starters Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, and Mohammed Salah, and looked more solid in defence.

The improved defence has now kept clean sheets in three of their last six matches in all competitions. However, much of the improved defensive stability can be attributed to the integration of Joe Gomez, who’ll miss the clash through injury.

Dominic Szoboszlai is equally influential in defence and midfield, and despite injury concerns, hopes to start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

The impressive 62,850-seat stadium has grown toxic in recent weeks. Spurs have won just 3 of their last 11 games in all competitions. The underlying data is even worse.

Of the 96 teams within the top 5 European leagues, Spurs rank 3rd in xG overperformance and 75th in xG difference per 90. A defeat against Liverpool will ramp up the pressure on manager Thomas Frank considerably.

Of the 96 teams within the top 5 European leagues, Spurs rank 3rd in xG overperformance and 75th in xG difference per 90. A defeat against Liverpool will ramp up the pressure on manager Thomas Frank considerably.

Collecting all three points is made more challenging by the absence of several first-team players, including Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Sarr, Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, and Destiny Udogie.

Liverpool has injury concerns of their own, with Mohammed Salah, Jeremie Frimpong, Cody Gakpo, Watura Endo, and Giovanni Leoni joining Gomez on the absentees list.

