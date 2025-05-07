Serie A Top Four Odds: Value in Backing 10/3 Outsiders

Any of the four teams could claim the fourth Champions League spot in Serie A. However, which side represents the best value for bettors?

While the Serie A title race has got everyone's attention, an interesting battle for fourth spot is underway.

Serie A top-four finish Odds Juventus 10/11 Roma 10/3 Lazio 7/2 Bologna 9/2

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

One Serie A Top-Four Spot Remains

The title race in Serie A may be over, but the fight for the final Champions League place is heating up. Four teams are battling it out for the one remaining top-four spot, and only one point separates them. Juventus are currently in fourth, but Roma, Lazio, and Bologna are right behind and all have a real chance of overtaking them.

Here we take a look at who is in the running, and who could get the job done.

Roma - Top Form Contenders

Even though Roma are chasing Juventus at the moment, they feel like the value pick in this race. They’ve hit top form at just the right time, too. Claudio Ranieri’s side are unbeaten in 19 league games, winning 14 of them.

Bookmakers still offer generous odds on Roma, likely because of their tough upcoming games. They face third-place Atalanta next, then play AC Milan in their second-to-last match.

Still, they have beaten top-eight teams, Inter Milan and Fiorentina, in their last two games, though. That shows that they are capable of beating strong opponents. Their longer odds shouldn’t put bettors off because of their current strong form.

Juventus - Struggling to Maintain Spot

Juventus are currently in fourth place and are the favourites to stay there. However, that is a little surprising given their form, which suggests they’re probably the side to avoid. They have won just three of their last eight league games.

If they continue with that form, they will certainly be pushed out of the top four. Zebre’s next away game against Lazio is crucial, as they are one of their main rivals. It’s hard to make many reasonable arguments for Juve to stay in the top-four race.

They’re also winless in their last four away league games. Also, their prospects don’t look great against Lazio, either. Juve haven’t won an away league game this season against any team that are currently in the top nine. If they don’t get a good result this weekend, their odds might get a lot longer

Lazio - Challenged at Home

Lazio are just behind Roma in the standings and are quietly putting together a strong finish to the season. Although they have lost only one of their last 14 league games, the six draws across that stretch could hurt their chances of being in the top four.

If they win in their following matches instead of drawing, they might still have a chance. However, their fixture list is challenging. They still have to face Inter Milan away after their match against Juventus. On the bright side, they have already won 1-0 away against the other two teams that are in the top three.

Two of their three remaining home games may cause them the most trouble. Lazio have only won one of their last 10 home league games. Seven draws across those matches is their biggest issue. They didn’t keep a clean sheet in any of those games, either. Therefore, that poor home record makes their long odds understandable.

Bologna - The Dark Horse

Bologna are one point behind the other three teams and sit on 62 points. Although they did get into the top four last season, they’ve shown signs of slowing this time around. They have only won one of their last five Serie A games.

They have two challenging away matches against AC Milan and Fiorentina. However, staying close to the teams above them is crucial because head-to-head results are used as the main tiebreaker at the end of the season. Bologna have a better head-to-head record over Lazio and Roma.

That makes their long odds seem fairly generous. Still, their current dip in form is hard to ignore and explains their lengthy price. With experience of getting over the line, they could be a calculated gamble.