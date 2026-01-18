Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Improving hosts to start well

Our betting expert expects a strong start from the home team, with Mikel Oyarzabal and Raphinha going on to find the net.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Betting Predictions

La Real to make the faster start

Despite being recently appointed, Matarazzo has certainly made an impact at the Reale Arena. Underperforming players such as Take Kubo have improved significantly since the change in coach. La Real have made a really strong start to their two league matches so far in this new era.

They were dominant in the first half of their last home La Liga outing against Atletico Madrid. The Basques had eight shots and created 0.71 xG before the break. Diego Simeone’s side barely threatened, registering just 0.16 xG in the same period.

They also went into the interval ahead at Getafe, allowing just 0.07 xG in the first half. Moreover, a strong start will be crucial to their chances of getting anything against Barcelona.

The Catalans have seemed vulnerable in the first half of some matches this term. In fact, 75% of the league goals they’ve conceded have come before the break. That also points to value in backing the hosts in the first-half double-chance market.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Prediction 1: 1st Half - Real Sociedad or Draw @ 4/7 with bet365

Oyarzabal to exploit Barca’s defensive flaws

While Barcelona’s recent defensive record has been better, their high line has been breached often. That has created a host of opportunities for opposing strikers this season. Mikel Oyarzabal will be the latest player to try to capitalize on the space behind their back four.

The Spain international has been Real Sociedad’s main attacking threat. He’s had at least three shots in all of his last eight appearances for club and country. The 28-year-old averages a goal contribution every 117 minutes this season overall.

Oyarzabal’s movement should threaten a Barca defence that allowed 1.60 xG in their last away league game. Only the brilliance of goalkeeper Joan Garcia denied Espanyol on that occasion. Striker Roberto Fernandez missed plenty of opportunities in the Catalan derby.

Real Sociedad can normally rely on Oyarzabal to be more clinical. He seems good as an anytime goalscorer bet with an implied probability of 30.8%.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Prediction 2: Mikel Oyarzabal to score anytime @ 9/4 with bet365

In-form Raphinha to strike again

Barcelona currently have their full quota of attacking players available. That is giving Flick great options as he continues to rotate from match to match. However, he’s sure to select both Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in tougher fixtures such as this one.

Raphinha endured a frustrating start to the season, with an injury ruling him out for two months in the autumn. The Brazilian has bounced back well, having reached his best level recently. The ex-Leeds winger has scored eight goals in his last eight Barca appearances.

Overall this term, Raphinha has recorded a goal every 102 minutes on average in club colours. He continues to offer a more consistent threat than Yamal, who takes on greater creative responsibilities. Backing the 29-year-old to strike again at the Reale Arena seems good with an implied probability of 43.5%.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Prediction 3: Raphinha to score anytime @ 11/8 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Sociedad 2-2 Barcelona

Goalscorers prediction - Real Sociedad: Mikel Oyarzabal, Take Kubo - Barcelona: Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski

After a difficult 18 months, Real Sociedad fans have something to look forward to, with new boss Pellegrino Matarazzo starting well. La Liga’s first-ever American coach has taken four points from his opening two matches. Moreover, he oversaw a Copa del Rey penalty shootout win over Osasuna in midweek.

Barcelona were also winners in the cup, having edged out Segunda Division leaders Racing Santander 2-0. That was an 11th straight win for Hansi Flick’s side across all competitions. They clinched their first trophy of the campaign last weekend, defeating Real Madrid 3-2 to win the Supercopa.

Probable lineups for Real Sociedad vs Barcelona

Real Sociedad expected lineup: Remiro, Gomez, Martin, Caleta-Car, Aramburu, Soler, Turrientes, Guedes, B. Mendez, Kubo, Oyarzabal

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Balde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Kounde, Pedri, De Jong, Raphinha, Fermin, Yamal, Lewandowski

