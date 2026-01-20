Real Madrid vs Monaco Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Mbappe to shine in thriller

Our betting expert expects an entertaining first half, with Kylian Mbappe scoring against his old club in a match that will see goals at each end.

Real Madrid vs Monaco Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Mbappe to strike first in Monaco reunion

The main goal threat in this match should come from Mbappe. The change in the dugout is unlikely to impact his ability to get into dangerous positions.

Moreover, the Frenchman opened the scoring for Los Blancos on Saturday, when he netted his 19th goal in 19 La Liga outings this term.

Mbappe has also been outstanding in the Champions League, with a goal every 49 minutes on average. His nine European strikes account for 69% of his team’s goals in the competition this term.

Vinicius Junior has only scored once in his last 19 matches, while Jude Bellingham netted once across 12 outings. The poor form of those two adds to the sense that Mbappe offers value to score first, even at short odds.

Real Madrid vs Monaco Prediction 1: Kylian Mbappe to score first @ 9/5 with bet365

Action-packed first half in store

Real Madrid improved significantly in the second half of their weekend league match. Arbeloa introduced Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono at the interval, and they seemed much more threatening after that. The recently-appointed boss will be eager to set the tone with an attacking display from the start on Tuesday.

That could lead to an open first half against a Monaco side that does carry a goal threat through Folarin Balogun. Their Champions League fixtures this season have tended to produce more action before halftime. In fact, 57% of their goals scored and 75% of their goals conceded in Europe have come in the first 45 minutes.

Los Blancos have also frequently fired early. Six of their 13 goals in this competition have come between the 16th and 30th minutes. Those trends suggest backing the first half to produce the most goals is the smart bet.

Real Madrid vs Monaco Prediction 2: Half with most goals - 1st half @ 2/1 with bet365

Visitors capable of beating Courtois

With a relatively young side, Monaco have been inconsistent this season. Their last four victories have all immediately been followed by defeats.

Their matches tend to be open and frequently high-scoring. Each of their last four games have seen both teams score. They also rank in the top 10 in the Champions League with their total of 11.5 xG.

Real Madrid have some significant defensive selection issues. Eder Militao is injured, and Alvaro Carreras is suspended, while Dani Carvajal is not yet fit to play. That leaves Arbeloa without three of what’s likely to be his first-choice back four.

Los Blancos have allowed 8.6 xG in this competition so far, which is the second-worst record in the top eight. That suggests the visitors will get some clear opportunities in this match. Backing both teams to score with an implied probability of 58.8% offers value.

Real Madrid vs Monaco Prediction 3: Both teams to score @ 7/10 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Madrid 2-1 Monaco

- Real Madrid 2-1 Monaco Goalscorers prediction - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe x2 - Monaco: Folarin Balogun

It has been an eventful week at Real Madrid, who parted ways with Xabi Alonso following a Spanish Super Cup loss to Barcelona. Alvaro Arbeloa replaced the Basque coach, but suffered a shock Copa del Rey defeat to Albacete in his first game.

Those events contributed to a hostile atmosphere at the Bernabeu on Saturday. Many home players were mocked, but Los Blancos managed to grind out a 2-0 win over Levante in La Liga.

Monaco will be eager to take advantage if the discontent continues into midweek. The Ligue 1 outfit have been inconsistent lately, with four wins and four defeats across their last eight matches. They head into this game following a 3-1 home loss against Lorient.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Monaco

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, F. Garcia, Huijsen, Asencio, Valverde, Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe, Mastantuono

Monaco expected lineup: Kohn, Henrique, Dier, Kehrer, Faes, Zakaria, Golovin, Teze, Akliouche, Balogun, Biereth

+