Back on home soil, our betting expert expects PSG to return to winning ways after their shock defeat to Monaco a few days ago.

PSG vs Rennes Betting Predictions

PSG return to basics

PSG have been hit by injuries recently. They head into this one with Desire Doue and Achraf Hakimi both out. Nuno Mendes is also a doubt. On a more positive note, they have an opportunity to bring Ousmane Dembele back into the starting XI.

Their opponents are still without Seko Fofana, but they’ve handled recent fixtures well. On paper, this should be a home win, but the visitors have been in strong form.

Luis Enrique will be keen for his side to get back to basics as they face an in-form opponent. Many recent fixtures have been chaotic with lots of goals, but that wasn’t the case against Monaco. They could try to keep things tight here.

PSG vs Rennes Bet 1: Under 3.5 goals @ 3/4 with bet365

Parisiens need a clean sheet

With only five games seeing both teams score, PSG lead Ligue 1 for the fewest BTTS results. At home, only 17% of their league matches have resulted in BTTS, and they’ve kept numerous clean sheets.

They’ve only kept their opponents out on one occasion over the last five matches, however. They will need to improve defensively. That’s easier said than done against a side that have scored in eight consecutive matches. Habib Beye will be confident his team can trouble the Parisiens.

We’re backing the home side to get back on track. They haven’t lost back-to-back games since May 2024, and that is unlikely to change. Lucas Chevalier and the PSG backline will be desperate to sort out their frailties.

PSG vs Rennes Bet 2: Both teams to score - no @ 21/20 with bet365

The main man is back

Ousmane Dembele has had a difficult time with injuries of late. Hamstring and calf issues have hindered his progress. However, he returned in the second half against Monaco and could start this weekend. He hasn’t scored since October, so he’ll be eager to get back among the goals.

The 28-year-old also has a good record against Les Rennais, having won four of his five games. He also got four goals and assists along the way. Dembele has also never lost to them, so he’ll certainly be seen as a dangerman in Paris. The French international is due a goal in Ligue 1, and this could be the day he gets it.

PSG vs Rennes Bet 3: Ousmane Dembele as anytime goalscorer @ 19/20 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - PSG 1-0 Rennes

Goalscorers prediction - PSG: Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Monaco over the weekend. Although they had scored 11 in three games before that, they couldn’t find a way past their Ligue 1 rivals. They will be keen to secure a win on home soil.

Rennes, meanwhile, have had a fantastic few weeks. A 1-0 win over Metz on Friday made it four wins from four, and they’re up to fifth in Ligue 1. They’ve also managed to put four past both Strasbourg and Monaco recently, so they’ll head to the Parc des Princes with confidence.

Predicted lineups for PSG vs Rennes

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hernandez, Neves, Vitinha, Mayulu, Kang-in, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Rennes expected lineup:Samba, Ait Boudlal, Jacquet, Brassier, Frankowski, Camara, Rongier, Cisse, Merlin, Lepaul, Embolo

