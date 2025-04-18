Premier League Predictions Matchday 33

We’ve got Premier League predictions for Matchday 33 for this midweek round. The picks involve Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Match Selection Odds Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Crystal Palace 27/20 West Ham vs Southampton West Ham 13/25 Fulham vs Chelsea Fulham 15/8 Manchester United vs Wolves Wolves 14/5 Leicester City vs Liverpool Liverpool 1/5

Odds via Unibet correct as at time of publishing and subject to change.

Prediction 1: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth: Bournemouth’s Misery Continues

Date: 19/04/2025

Kick-off time: 15:00

Our tip: Crystal Palace 27/20 with Unibet

This game would probably have been much closer to call a few weeks ago. However, Bournemouth’s form has declined in recent weeks. The Cherries have won just one of their last seven Premier League outings. They’ve won just two of seven away league games on the road.

Palace were incredibly unlucky against City in last weekend’s 5-2 defeat. They’ve won four games in a row at home. The Eagles have beaten Bournemouth in three of their last four meetings at Selhurst Park.

Prediction 2: West Ham vs Southampton: Saints Close In On Unwanted Record

Date: 19/04/2025

Kick-off time: 15:00

Our tip: West Ham 13/25 with Unibet

Backing whoever plays Southampton is probably a safe bet at the moment, regardless of the price. They’re on course to become the outright worst team in Premier League history. It’s hard to see them not taking the next step on that road against West Ham.

The Hammers were good value to take a result from Anfield last weekend, but they were eventually edged out 2-1. West Ham have comfortably beaten the other two bottom three clubs at home this season. Southampton have lost an incredible 26 of 32 league games this season.

Prediction 3: Fulham vs Chelsea: Fulham Edge Past London Derby

Date: 20/04/2025

Kick-off time: 14:00

Our tip: Fulham 15/8 with Unibet

Chelsea only avoided defeat at home to Ipswich last weekend thanks to a second-half turnaround. They have a massive European game in midweek, which could leave them fatigued for this game.

Fulham won the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this season. The Cottagers have only won two of the last 26 meetings between the pair. Both wins came in the last five head-to-heads, however. Chelsea’s notable downturn in form makes Fulham seem somewhat overpriced. The Blues have failed to win their last eight away league games.

Prediction 4: Man Utd vs Wolves: More United misery

Date: 20/04/2025

Kick-off time: 14:00

Our tip: Wolves 14/5 with Unibet

Wolves have historically struggled to win at Old Trafford. They now have a strong chance against an out-of-sorts United. The Red Devils are also in midweek European action, and their draw with Lyon in the first leg means they won’t be able to rest players.

Wolves secured a convincing win over Spurs last weekend, and they have now won four successive league games. They also won the reverse fixture 2-0. United have only won two of their last nine home league games. Wolves, meanwhile, have won three in a row on the road.

Prediction 5: Leicester City vs Liverpool: Reds Inch Closer to Title Glory

Date: 20/04/2025

Kick-off time: 16:30

Our tip: Liverpool 1/5 with Unibet

Much like with Southampton, backing against Leicester is typically a reliable bet. They did manage to get a point against Brighton last weekend, which at least put an end to a run of nine successive league defeats for the Foxes. At home, however, they’ve lost eight in a row without scoring - a new low in English football.

Liverpool are potentially only one win away from winning the title. They could win it here, depending on Arsenal’s result at Ipswich beforehand. The Reds have convincingly won the last five head-to-heads. They haven’t dropped a single point this season against a side sitting 15th or lower heading into the weekend.

Conclusion

Crystal Palace offer great value for this weekend’s action. While Liverpool and West Ham are justifiably short-priced favourites against relegation-bound sides, the Eagles present a more appealing price.

Wolves and Fulham are both priced at longer odds, but there’s a strong case to be made for each. However, they both face unpredictable big-six clubs, which adds an element of risk.