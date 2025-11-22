There are also picks from games involving Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea to consider.

Premier League Predictions Gameweek 12

Odds via Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Match Selection Odds Burnley vs Chelsea Chelsea 1/2 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Liverpool 9/20 Man City vs Newcastle Man City 1/1 Arsenal vs Spurs Arsenal 2/5 Man United vs Eveton Man United 3/4

Burnley vs Chelsea Prediction: Blues’ solid run continues

Scott Parker is likely very concerned, given Burnley are close to the relegation zone. Their defeat to recently improved West Ham in their last match was a setback. Their match against Chelsea will be even tougher, so it might be difficult for them to achieve a positive result when the Blues visit Turf Moor.

Enzo Maresca’s men have only lost one of their last nine matches across all competitions, and enter this game in third place. The loss to Sunderland last month was surprising, but they responded by winning two consecutive league games. They need three points here to keep pace with the top two teams, and they’re in good form to get the job done.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Prediction: Slot’s Reds to bounce back

Victories over Aston Villa and Real Madrid may have led Liverpool fans to believe their difficult period is behind them. However, they fell to eight place in the table following a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. Arne Slot and his side have lost seven of their last 10 fixtures, and have secured one win in six league games.

This weekend they face a Nottingham Forest side that are also struggling. Forest have achieved an important win over Leeds United in their last game, and recently secured a draw against Manchester United. However, they may struggle at Anfield. This is a significant opportunity for the Reds to return to winning form.

Newcastle vs Man City Prediction: Cityzens on the march

Newcastle United have been inconsistent this season. They haven’t drawn any of their last 11 games across all competitions and failed to win more than three consecutive games. Eddie Howe and his side face a difficult task against Manchester City, and enter the game on the back of two Premier League defeats.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, seem to have bounced back in form. Their 3-0 victory over Liverpool before the international break was their latest success and fourth one in a row. They’ve also scored 3+ goals in all of those fixtures, and are only four points behind Arsenal at the top of the table.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Prediction: Gunners take bragging rights

Mikel Arteta and his side may have been frustrated by their draw against Sunderland, as it ended their winning run of 10 games. However, they still showed determination to come from behind at the Stadium of Light, which is a tough place to go. They’ll be backing themselves to get back to start winning again against their bitter rivals.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur head to the Emirates in inconsistent form, having won only two of their last seven domestic and continental matches. Thomas Frank was likely disappointed that his side failed to secure three points against the Red Devils before the international break. The Gunners have only conceded once at home all season, and haven’t lost there since early May.

Man United vs Everton Prediction: Further Red Devils resurgence

Ruben Amorim’s resurgence at Manchester United continued against Spurs as they managed to clinch a point, extending their unbeaten run to five games. They're in seventh place and could move into the top four if other results go in their favour this weekend. They’ll be eager to extend their run.

They face an Everton side that have been highly inconsistent this season, and the Red Devils will fancy their chances. The Toffees have struggled against most of the ‘big’ clubs they’ve faced in 2025/26, and they may do so again. Manchester United have a chance to secure their fourth win across six matches, especially since they are playing at home.

+