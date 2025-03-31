Premier League Acca Matchday 30

Our betting expert offers his football accumulator tips for this weekend's games, with five matches from the weekend offering staggering returns.

Our Acca for Premier League Matchday 30

Match Selection Odds Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Nottingham Forest to Win 23/20 Brighton vs Aston Villa Brighton to Win 1/1 Newcastle vs Brentford Newcastle to Win 7/10 Liverpool vs Everton Liverpool to Win 4/11 Chelsea vs Tottenham Chelsea to Win 8/13

Odds via Sky Bet correct as at time of publishing, subject to change.

Prediction 1: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Forest’s European charge continues

Date: 01/04/2025

Kick-off time: 21:00

Our tip: Nottingham Forest to Win @ 23/20 with Sky Bet

Nottingham Forest are excelling in their pursuit of European football. It’s hard to see that slowing up against a mid-table Manchester United side. United have won four of their last 13 league games, but three of those wins came against the bottom three.

Forest are a formidable force at home, having won eight of their last 11 in the league. Their last such win there came against United’s bitter rivals, Manchester City. Forest haven't conceded a home league goal in their last 270 minutes of action there.

Prediction 2: Brighton vs Aston Villa: Seagulls’ Revival to Persist

Date: 02/04/2025

Kick-off time: 20:45

Our tip: Brighton to Win @ 1/1 with Sky Bet

Few sides are in better form than Brighton at the moment, with the Seagulls winning six of their last seven games. At home, they have won four in a row, all against teams in the top half, like Villa.

The Seagulls won this corresponding fixture 2-1 last season. They have also won two of their last four Premier League home games played on Wednesdays. Both of these sides are involved in FA Cup action too, so neither will have much rest.

Prediction 3: Newcastle vs Brentford: Geordies’ Celebrations Roll On

Date: 02/04/2025

Kick-off time: 20:45

Our tip: Newcastle to Win @ 7/10 with Sky Bet

It promises to be a joyous homecoming for Carabao Cup winners Newcastle. The atmosphere inside St James’ Park is sure to be electric, and that should play to Newcastle’s advantage. Brentford have won their last five on the road, but they have been fortunate in a few of those.

Newcastle have dominated this fixture in recent history. The Toon have won six of the last seven meetings, including the last three on this ground. Brentford haven’t won away to Newcastle since 1934!

Prediction 4: Liverpool vs Everton: The Reds' Merseyside Dominance Continues

Date: 02/04/2025

Kick-off time: 21:00

Our tip: Liverpool to Win @ 4/11 with Sky Bet

The second Merseyside derby of the season is even more important for Liverpool. Victory here would move them even closer to securing the title. They lost the Carabao Cup final and were knocked out of the Champions League and FA Cup. The league is all they have left to play for.

Liverpool haven’t lost at home to Everton in front of a crowd since 1999, so they have history on their side. The Reds are also unbeaten in 12 home league games, winning 10 of them. They scored at least twice in all 12 games.

Prediction 5: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Another Blue day for Spurs

Date: 03/04/2025

Kick-off time: 21:00

Our tip: Chelsea to Win @ 8/13 with Sky Bet

Chelsea have managed to string some respectable results together of late, winning four of their last five games. Their only defeat during this period came against Arsenal, and Chelsea have won five in a row at Stamford Bridge.

Interestingly, Chelsea won this corresponding fixture last season, which was also held on a Thursday evening. The Blues have history on their side here, having lost to Spurs at home just once in the league since 1990.

Conclusion

All five picks are slightly shorter prices than those likely to yield big returns. However, they all appear to be safer picks than those at long odds in midweek.

There are positive omens and solid form on the side of all five teams, all of whom have something to play for in the Premier League. Teams with clear stakes at this point in the season are often the best picks.

As always, please remember to bet responsibly on the Premier League predictions.