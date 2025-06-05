Next club odds: Cristiano Ronaldo, Gyokeres, Rashford next club

Ruben Amorim dreams to reunite with Viktor Gyokeres at Old Trafford. Are United the pick for Gyokeres’ next club? What about Cristiano Ronaldo?

The summer transfer window is one of the most exciting markets to bet on in the close season. We explore the biggest deals & transfer market rumours.

Transfer Specials Betting Market Odds Emi Martinez Next Club (Man United) 7/4 Marcus Rashford Next Club (Barcelona) 2/5 Viktor Gyokeres Next Club (Arsenal) 5/2 Victor Osimhen Next Club (Any Saudi Club) 1/5

The transfer specials betting markets represent a great opportunity to find value odds just by listening to reputable journalists and news outlets.

There is always plenty of activity in the summer transfer window. Europe’s biggest clubs compete to sign the hottest prospects who stood out in the previous season, while experienced stars seek big challenges.

Sometimes, the betting markets get their transfer odds wrong. They may overlook a team that’s suited for a specific player or undervalue the opportunity of working under a certain manager. Bettors should aim to exploit these angles in the 2025 summer transfer odds.

It’s not always about backing the short-priced favourite but rather using football expertise and insider information to determine the most likely destinations for Europe’s elite-level players.

We’ll discuss some of the most talked about transfer sagas of the 2025 summer transfer window below:

Cristiano Ronaldo next club odds

40-year-old Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo sparked wild rumours after announcing his Saudi Pro League chapter “is over” on his official X account.

However, reports have suggested Al-Nassr are fighting hard to keep their star man after that post. Al-Nassr’s management have submitted new proposals to Ronaldo, reportedly giving him influence in signing new players for next season.

The biggest issue for Al-Nassr is their poor domestic performance. They missed out on a shot at the upcoming Club World Cup and in next year’s Asian Champions League as they finished third in the Saudi Pro League.

Will Ronaldo be happy playing in the Asian Champions League Two? Could a Portuguese or South American club attract him to move elsewhere?

Emi Martinez next club odds

Aston Villa’s Argentine keeper Emi Martinez appears to have played his last game in Villa colours. The 32-year-old told Argentine reporters that he “didn’t know” where his future lies in club football.

It may not be Martinez’s decision to depart, as reports suggest Villa need to raise funds to comply with their PSR obligations this summer. One potential Premier League destination that’s come into the betting equation is Manchester United.

With Andre Onana still struggling to establish himself as United’s number one, Martinez could be a sensible option for Amorim.

There’s also a potential for Martinez to move to La Liga and join Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

Marcus Rashford next club odds

Following a successful loan period at Aston Villa in the second half of the 2024/25 Premier League season, Marcus Rashford has made himself an attractive prospect in the summer transfer market.

Having fallen out of favour with Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim he is almost certain to leave Old Trafford. With Villa unlikely to have the transfer funds to seal a permanent deal for Rashford, he may be forced to leave English football to start his next chapter.

Barcelona sit firmly on the radar in terms of Rashford’s future destination. The La Liga title winners are reportedly interested in a player-trading deal with United.

Both Barca and United have tight transfer budgets. Therefore, the Catalan giants have reportedly proposed a swap between Rashford and their keeper, Marc-Andre.

Ter Stegen would solve a big goalkeeping issue for United, while Barca are keen to sign Espanyol’s Joan Garcia to replace the German.

Viktor Gyokeres next club odds

Swedish powerhouse Viktor Gyokeres is the current hottest player in European football. The 27-year-old, who has scored 68 goals in 66 appearances for Sporting CP, is linked with a move back to English football.

Arsenal are said to be leading the chase for his signature, with Mikel Arteta desperate for an additional focal point in his wafer-thin attack.

Liverpool and Manchester United are also in the running, according to the latest betting markets. Meanwhile, Napoli could offer some interesting value, as the Serie A Scudetto winners are likely to have funds to spend if they part ways with Victor Osimhen this summer.

Victor Osimhen next club odds

Osimhen has been a serious talisman for Napoli since joining in 2020. However, the Partenopei are desperate to move him on this summer as he refused to sign a new long-term deal. His current deal expires next summer, giving him the opportunity to leave Naples as a free agent.

Osimhen scored 26 goals in 30 appearances in 2024/25 during a season-long loan to Turkish giants Galatasaray. Chelsea have long been interested in Osimhen and could still sign him despite sealing a £30m deal for Ipswich striker Liam Delap.

Chelsea’s biggest rivals appear to be clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal have also been long-time admirers of Osimhen. They are likely to have deep enough pockets to meet Napoli’s asking price, as well as Osimhen’s substantial wage demands that put Chelsea off last summer.