Liverpool vs PSG: Reds' Winning Streak Hits the Jackpot

We’ve got Liverpool vs PSG predictions for this crucial match in the Champions League last 16. Our expert expects Liverpool to protect their lead.

Liverpool vs PSG Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs PSG

Liverpool or draw and over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

A goal scored between the 76th and 90th minutes @ 5/6 with bet365

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia anytime scorer @ 5/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This is a massive game in the Champions League last 16, and arguably the biggest of the round between two European powerhouses.

Liverpool have a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Paris, but that scoreline doesn’t fully reflect a game where PSG dominated for large parts.

The Reds did things the hard way at the weekend, coming from a goal down to beat bottom-of-the-table Southampton 3-1 at Anfield. That victory stretched their winning run to an impressive four matches, and their Champions League form this season has been incredible.

PSG are a formidable force in Ligue 1, topping the table by a considerable distance, and they haven’t been beaten by another French side all season. Although they face a tough challenge here, their impressive record of 20 wins from 22 competitive matches suggests they are capable of turning the tie in their favour.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs PSG

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Barcola, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool Secure Their Place

All Liverpool need to progress is a draw, and it’s hard to argue they won’t achieve that at Anfield on a Champions League night.

The Reds haven’t been beaten at home since September, winning 17 of their 19 games at Anfield since. All 19 of those games saw Arne Slot’s side score at least twice, so there should be goals again.

PSG were unlucky not to score in the first leg, which forced Alisson to make nine saves.

With 90 minutes to turn this tie around, we can expect PSG to go all out in attack. That will no doubt make this game entertaining.

As PSG push for goals, they inevitably leave themselves open to the counter attack. Unfortunately for them, Liverpool are one of the best counter-attacking sides in Europe, and they could exploit the gaps in their defense.

Liverpool vs PSG Bet 1: Liverpool or draw and over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Potential Late Drama at Anfield

Given that PSG are likely to bring an all-out attacking approach, there could be late drama on the cards.

Depending on how the game pans out, one team is likely to be pushing for a goal in the closing stages to win the tie. This certainly means there could be value in a goal to be scored in the closing stages.

While one team could be pushing for a late winner, they could leave themselves vulnerable to a counterattack.

Harvey Elliott took advantage of PSG’s vulnerability in the first leg, and Liverpool were on target in the 88th minute against Southampton at the weekend.

Additionally, PSG’s last six games in all competitions have all seen a goal scored after the 75th minute.

Liverpool vs PSG Bet 2: A goal scored between the 76th and 90th minutes @ 5/6 with bet365

Kvaradona to Work His Magic for PSG

Despite the fact he failed to score, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was one of the standout players from the first leg.

He did have the ball in the net at one point, but VAR denied him a second Champions League goal for the club.

It wasn’t for the lack of trying, however, as he had five shots, four of which were on target. He had a successful evening against Andy Robertson and could do so again here.

With this game promising to be far more open as PSG need to score, more chances could arise.

Interestingly, five of his seven goals this season for either PSG or Napoli came as the second goal of the game.

Liverpool vs PSG Bet 3: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia anytime scorer @ 5/2 with bet365