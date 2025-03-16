Get three Liverpool vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 16:30 EFL Cup Final (16/05/2025).

Liverpool vs Newcastle Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Newcastle

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The first silverware of the English season is on the line at Wembley in this Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool have been nearly unbeatable domestically this season, but Newcastle are motivated by the chance to secure their first major trophy since 1955.

The Reds have had a tough path to the final, beating Premier League opposition in every round so far. They come into this match on the back of a demanding Champions League tie with PSG in midweek and are now bidding to retain their Carabao Cup crown. Liverpool have not claimed successive League Cup finals since the early 1990s.

Newcastle have also knocked out Premier League opposition in the last three rounds, including Arsenal in the semi-finals. Eddie Howe’s men did win in the capital against West Ham on Monday night. They have won seven of their last nine games away from St. James’ Park.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Newcastle

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Alisson, Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Newcastle Expected Lineup: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Barnes

Liverpool Edge Entertaining Affair

Still reeling from their midweek Champions League exit, Liverpool will be eager to respond here.

Liverpool have had an edge over Newcastle in recent years, avoiding defeat in their last 17 head-to-heads. A whopping 12 ended in victory for the Reds, and seven of those games also saw both teams score.

After a gruelling 120-minute battle against PSG in midweek, fatigue could play a part in Liverpool conceding here.

They have kept just one clean sheet in their last four matches immediately following a Champions League game.

No side has won this competition more often than Liverpool, who have done so 10 times. They also beat Newcastle a little under a month ago and have won three of their last four League Cup final appearances.

Newcastle to Score Early

Although Newcastle drew a scoring blank when these two sides met at Anfield a few weeks back, that only tells part of the story.

On that occasion, Callum Wilson missed two glorious first-half opportunities to score, and Newcastle are known for starting strong.

In all six of their Carabao Cup ties this season, Newcastle have scored at least once before half-time. They are also among the most prolific first-half scorers in the Premier League this season.

Additionally, they have found the back of the net before the break in three of the last four head-to-heads against Liverpool. Although one of them was overturned by VAR, they have historically enjoyed early success against the Reds.

Salah to Cause Trouble Again

The big money in the anytime scorer market is largely going onto Mo Salah, and it’s easy to see why. However, at 1.72 with Betway, there’s not much value in backing him to score in the final.

There’s slightly more value in backing him to have 2+ shots on target, which is generously priced above evens.

Newcastle are without their first-choice left-back Lewis Hall, with the right-footed Tino Livramento likely to fill in.

Salah is poised to take advantage of that. Remarkably, he hasn’t attempted fewer than two shots per game all season in a domestic outing.

He did score twice against Newcastle earlier in the season but hasn’t played too much in this competition.

However, he averages 1.9 shots on target per game in the Premier League.

The Egyptian also averaged two shots on target per game across their two-legged semi-final with Spurs.

