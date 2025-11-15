Liechtenstein vs Wales Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Wales win close game

We expect Wales to comfortably secure a much needed victory in Vaduz despite their injury concerns.

Liechtenstein vs Wales Betting Predictions

Cymru’s injury concerns

Liechtenstein and Wales last met in June in Cardiff, when the Dragons won 3-0. The same outcome is likely at Rheinpark Stadion, with Bellamy and his side eager for three more points. However, they have had some key players ruled out of the tie.

Captain Ben Davies, Kieffer Moore, and Ben Cabango will all be absent due to injury. This will force the manager to field a different side than the one that faced Belgium last month. Cymru haven’t dominated any teams away, as they have never scored more than three goals in their group games, but have regularly got the job done.

This trend is likely to continue in Vaduz, with the visitors controlling the game and winning by a few goals.

Liechtenstein vs Wales Prediction 1: Under 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Second half fireworks

So far, the Welsh have scored 13 goals in their WCQ fixtures, eight of which came after the break. Additionally, there have been goals scored very late in the game on a few occasions, including three goals right at the end of their matches.

The hosts may try to keep things tight in the early stages, but the floodgates will open at some point. That is exactly what happened in their last match, when Liechtenstein managed to defend well for 40 minutes before the first goal was scored.

Then, two quick goals in the second half decided the game. Bellamy’s side have proven to be strong finishers in recent matches, so they are worth backing to score after the break.

Liechtenstein vs Wales Prediction 2: Second half with the most goals @ 3/5 with bet365

Broadhead to find the net

Different players have scored throughout Wales’ qualifying fixtures so far. Moore, Joe Rodon, and Harry Wilson have netted twice, but the rest of the goals have been shared among the team. So, there are plenty of options in terms of picking a goalscorer.

Nathan Broadhead will see a big opportunity, though. With Moore sidelined, and after his goal against Belgium, the Wrexham forward will be aiming to start. He’s scored four goals at club level so far, and has a chance to increase his international tally by breaking through Liechtenstein’s leaky defence.

While Bellamy has some difficult choices to make in terms of his starting XI for this match, Broadhead is definitely in contention. Whether it’s from the start or as a substitute, the former Ipswich Town man is good value to find the net.

Liechtenstein vs Wales Prediction 3: Nathan Broadhead as anytime goalscorer @ 5/6 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Liechtenstein have had a tough year. They suffered defeats in each of their eight games, losing by a margin of two goals or more in every match except one. They sit goalless at the bottom of Group J, and like Kazakhstan, only have pride to play for this month.

Meanwhile, Wales have only slipped up in their away against North Macedonia in terms of competitive fixtures. They lost to Belgium as expected. However, they can still top their group with two games to play, even though it is unlikely given the Belgians’ form and upcoming games.

Predicted lineups for Liechtenstein vs Wales

Liechtenstein expected lineup: Buchel, Schlegel, Hofer, Goppel, N. Hasler, A. Hasler, Luchinger, Sele, Zund, Luque Notaro, Saglam

Wales expected lineup: Darlow, Williams, Rodon, Mepham, Norrington-Davies, Ampadu, James, Brooks, Wilson, Thomas, Broadhead

