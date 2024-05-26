Leeds vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips: Saints can march back to the promised land

Our football betting expert offers his Leeds vs Southampton predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday’s Championship play-off final.

Leeds finished third in the table but they were only three points superior to fourth-placed Southampton, who defeated them 2-1 on the final day of the regular season.

Leeds vs Southampton Betting Tips

Southampton to lift the trophy @ 11/10 with bet365

Adam Armstrong anytime goalscorer @ 9/4 with bet365

David Brooks to assist a goal @ 7/2 with bet365

Slick Saints can take the final step

Southampton took six points off of Leeds in the Championship this season, winning 3-1 at St Mary’s Stadium and 2-1 at Elland Road, and are worth wagering at 11/10 to defy the Yorkshire giants at Wembley.

Both teams ended the season poorly before springing back to life in the play-offs.

Leeds were 4-0 winners at home to Norwich in the decisive second leg of their semi-final, but Southampton were equally impressive with their 3-1 success over West Brom, which was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

Saints suffocated the Baggies with their high intensity, possession-based style and their energy could enable them to take the sting out of a dangerous Leeds side.

Leeds have some high-quality attacking players but they went off the boil in the closing weeks of the season, winning only one of their final six matches.

Daniel Farke’s side were rarely troubled by Norwich, but they have struggled to cope with Southampton on a couple of occasions and could be heading for disappointment under the famous arch.

Livewire Armstrong can make his mark

Southampton striker Adam Armstrong bagged a brace in the semi-final second leg success over West Brom and looks a probable scorer at Wembley.

The livewire 27-year-old is a superb finisher and possesses a threat whether played through the middle or off the left, as may be the case if Che Adams is deemed fit enough to return from injury.

He has notched 23 goals this season and looks a tempting 9/4 shot to net within normal time at the national stadium.

Welsh wizard could weave his magic

Southampton winger David Brooks experienced bitter disappointment in March as a part of the Wales team eliminated by Poland in the Euro 2024 qualifying Path A play-off final, but he could have a key role to play against Leeds.

Brooks was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021 and endured a long road to recovery.

He struggled to win back his place at Bournemouth and took a step down in January when agreeing a loan switch to Southampton.

The decision looks to have been the right one because Brooks has played an increasingly influential role and was outstanding in the play-off semi-final, second leg at home to West Brom when he set up Will Smallbone for the evening’s crucial first goal.

Brooks seems highly likely to keep his place and looks like an overpriced 7/2 shot to assist at least one goal on Sunday.

