5 Underdogs to Back Across Europe this Week

Club football returns this weekend, but which underdogs offer the best betting value?

Following the international break, some heavy favourites could be caught off guard by the underdogs.

Barcelona vs Girona Odds Barcelona 27/100 Draw 5/1 Girona 8/1

Why Should You Back the Underdogs This Weekend?

Following the international break, many top clubs are awaiting the return of their players. Some, particularly those from South America, will return incredibly late. This impacts both preparations for the weekend games and player fatigue.

That’s where some of the smaller sides who’ve lost fewer players can capitalise. With few players away on international duty, they’ve kept most of their squad across the whole break. That’s afforded them the chance to work on tactics and team shape for much longer.

Girona Could Capitalise On Unusual Circumstances

Girona are undoubtedly the standout underdog pick for this weekend’s action. While they face an uphill battle, the circumstances around this game make them an intriguing option.

Barcelona have a rearranged clash with Osasuna on Thursday. With several international stars returning from duty, they are already likely to be under pressure. Fatigue from that game could open up a huge opportunity for Girona.

Girona need points to avoid slipping further down the table. They’ve not won any of their last four away league games, but they did win 4-2 on this ground last season. With the circumstances surrounding this game, they appear distinctly overpriced.

Palace to Reach Wembley

The FA Cup takes centre stage in England this weekend, with the Premier League on pause. Fulham host Crystal Palace to kick off the weekend’s cup action. The winner of this tie will book their spot at Wembley for the semi-finals.

Palace are underdogs for this tie, which is something of a surprise given their strong form. The Eagles have won five successive away games without conceding in all competitions. In total, they’ve kept six clean sheets in a row on the road. They have still not conceded an away goal in 2025.

One of those clean sheet victories came at Craven Cottage just last month. That 2-0 win is part of Palace’s six-match unbeaten away streak against Fulham. The Cottagers haven’t defeated Palace at home since 2005, which makes their generous odds somewhat surprising.

Nice Overpriced in Top-Four Battle

One of the standout clashes in Ligue 1 this weekend sees Nice travel to Monaco. Both sides are in the top four and are incredibly difficult to separate on paper. However, the bookmakers see a clear difference between the two teams.

What stands out most is Nice’s price. That’s largely because four of the last five meetings have been won by the away side. The only exception to that rule was the reverse head-to-head this season, which Nice won 2-1.

Nice have also won their last two visits to Monaco without conceding. They’ve won back-to-back away league games too. Interestingly, Monaco have lost all four league games this season against fellow top-four sides.

Fiorentina Take Advantage of Atalanta’s Internationals

Atalanta lost 10 players to international duty in March - amongst the most in Serie A. This could impact their chances against Fiorentina, although the bookmakers don’t agree. La Viola are considered outsiders, while Atalanta are the favorites.

Don’t be put off by Fiorentina’s outsiders tag, however. They’ve won five of their last six home games in all competitions. That includes a 3-0 win against another European chaser in Juventus before the break.

With Fiorentina only losing four players to international duty, they’ve had far more preparation time.

Dortmund’s Miserable Campaign Continues

It’s been a season to forget for Dortmund, who currently sit in the bottom half of the table. They face the top-four side Mainz here, but it’s Mainz who are the clear outsiders. The European chasers are priced highly by the bookmakers.

Dortmund’s home form is simply woeful of late, having won just two of their last 11 there. They’ve also lost four of their last six Bundesliga games overall. Compare that with Mainz who have won four of their last five.

Mainz won the reverse fixture 3-1 and remain unbeaten across the last four meetings. They’ve won the last two meetings with Dortmund.