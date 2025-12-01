Data clearly shows who should be England’s number 10 at the World Cup

Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Eberechi Eze could all fill the role. However, we still back Jude Bellingham as the main man.

What the data tells us

Jude Bellingham’s place in Tuchel’s team has been a hot topic of debate recently. The Real Madrid star has faced criticism from various corners of the media. Also, Tuchel has somewhat fanned the flames. Yet, you can’t ignore the fact he’s a supremely talented footballer.

So what are the alternatives should the England boss look elsewhere? Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has been excellent. Phil Foden is regaining form at Manchester City again. Cole Palmer has had injuries, but he is still a huge talent, while Eberechi Eze is stepping up for Arsenal.

Bellingham missed a few games at the start of the season. He has now returned as a key figure for Los Blancos. Jude is also statistically ahead of his counterparts in many important metrics.

Domestic league goals and assists data 2025/26

Morgan Rogers Cole Palmer Phil Foden Jude Bellingham Eberechi Eze Minutes played 1066 145 798 562 708 Goals per 90 0.25 0.63 0.11 0.48 0.51 Assists per 90 0.17 0.00 0.11 0.32 0.25 xG per 90 0.08 0.50 0.20 0.50 0.29 xA per 90 0.10 0.01 0.15 0.28 0.14 Shots per 90 1.27 5.63 2.03 3.23 3.16 Shots on target per 90 0.42 1.43 0.00 1.28 3.57

The 22-year-old has six goals and assists in 14 games in 2025/26. He tends to step up in big moments. While players like Rogers and Eze may have slightly higher goal or assist numbers, the midfielder offers much more than just that.

As of 28 November, in league fixtures, the 22-year-old had the highest assists per 90, xG per 90, and shots on target per 90. He also had the highest total number of shots of any of the aforementioned five.

Bellingham ranked comfortably highest for passes into the final third (6.13). He leads in shot-creating actions (5.81) and interceptions/aerial duels (0.48/52.9%). His all-round game is outstanding and should put him ahead of the pack.

England 2026 World Cup Qualifier Data

Morgan Rogers Cole Palmer Phil Foden Jude Bellingham Eberechi Eze Minutes played 428 64 152 354 252 Appearances 8 1 4 5 6 Starts 5 1 1 4 2 Goals per 90 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.07 Assists per 90 0.21 0.00 0.59 0.26 0.00 Shots per 90 1.67 1.43 1.76 3.85 4.29 Crosses per 90 1.04 17.10 2.94 1.79 3.21 Interceptions per 90 0.42 0.00 0.00 0.51 0.36 Tackles per 90 0.42 0.00 0.59 0.77 1.43

Other players have also shone in England’s 2026 WCQ games. Eze, in particular, has stepped up impressively and put himself in the discussion. He leads the group for goals, shots, crosses and tackles per 90.

Yet, for numerous reasons, Bellingham is the man many want to see in England’s XI when things get started in North America.

Differing styles and matchday decisions

It’s also worth noting that Tuchel may select his XI based on the opposition. Some games might call for Eze, others for Bellingham or Palmer. Tuchel might even find a way to include two or more of them together.

Domestic league passing data 2025/26

Morgan Rogers Cole Palmer Phil Foden Jude Bellingham Eberechi Eze Progressive Passing Distance per 90 85.90 98.80 192.10 160.80 85.40 Key Passes per 90 0.93 0.63 2.47 1.94 0.76 Passes into Final Third per 90 1.53 1.88 3.03 6.13 2.03 Shot Creating Actions per 90 2.03 5.59 4.62 5.81 2.66

Foden, for instance, has the highest progressive passing distance (192.10) of the five in league games this season. However, he has the lowest shots on target (0.34). Also, he makes the most crosses per 90 (6.40) but is third on shot-creating actions (4.62). It ultimately depends on what Tuchel wants.

Bellingham, meanwhile, embodies the finisher archetype, so often in the right place at the right time. This is alongside his consistently excellent general play. He got 15 goals last season and will aim to surpass that tally in 2025/26. Foden is more of a creator, as is Rogers, but it seems like Bellingham brings the best of both worlds.

Tournament experience is another factor. Bellingham starred at Euro 2024, while Foden struggled. Palmer stepped up and scored in the final and has continued that form for Chelsea as well. Eze and Rogers weren’t in that squad at all, so they still have their own milestones to achieve.

Domestic league defensive data 2025/26

Morgan Rogers Cole Palmer Phil Foden Jude Bellingham Eberechi Eze Tackles attempted per 90 1.02 1.25 1.24 1.13 0.51 Tackle Win % 41.7% 0.0% 72.7% 70.0% 50.0% Yellow cards per 90 0.17 0.00 0.34 0.00 0.00 Fouls per 90 0.93 0.63 0.90 2.10 0.51 Fouled per 90 1.19 0.63 1.24 2.42 1.52 Crosses per 90 0.85 3.13 6.40 0.65 0.63 Interceptions per 90 0.42 0.00 0.11 0.48 0.38 Aerial Duels won % 30.4% 0.0% 16.7% 52.9% 38.5%

Ultimately, all five players should be involved. They could all have a big role to play if England are to finally end their World Cup wait.

Different games will call for different approaches, and Tuchel has a wealth of talent at his disposal. Regardless of the lineup or formation, there’s no question Jude Bellingham deserves to be part of it.

