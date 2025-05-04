Check out our football expert’s Brighton vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s 14:00 Premier League clash (04/05/2025).

Brighton vs Newcastle Bet Builder Tips:

Best Bets for Brighton vs Newcastle

Newcastle to Win @ 5/4 with Sky Bet

Both teams to score @ 2/5 with Sky Bet

Newcastle to score 2+ goals @ 4/5 with Sky Bet

Brighton vs Newcastle Bet Builder Odds: @ 5/2

Newcastle’s Best Opportunity

Howe’s side don’t have a particularly easy run-in as they push for a Champions League spot. They still have to play against both Arsenal and Chelsea in their final four matches. However, victory against Brighton looks like their best chance to take a firm grip on a top four spot.

Newcastle are in good form, as well. Only one side have picked up more points over the last six games, while the Seagulls have only won once in that period. Brighton may have home advantage, but the Toon Army have won 9 of their most recent 12 away matches.

Given that a top seven place is unlikely for the hosts, an away victory is possible. Also, Newcastle have been deadly in front of goal recently, so Brighton should be concerned.

Brighton vs Newcastle Bet Builder 1: Newcastle to win @ 5/4 with Sky Bet

Expect Goals in This One

Only Brighton has been involved in more games with over 2.5 goals in the Premier League. That makes 74% of their games. Newcastle aren’t far behind, with 68% of their matches featuring over three goals this season. Therefore, there's good reason to expect goals.

The shock Aston Villa loss aside, the Magpies are in fantastic form, too. They’ve picked up 21 points from the last 30 available, and their confidence will be sky-high. They’ve scored in each of their last nine games in all competitions, and since December, they’ve only failed to score twice

Brighton aren’t shy in front of goal, as well. They’ve netted nine times across their last four matches, but have only won one of them. It’s the other end of the pitch that’s been a problem for Fabian Hürzeler, and that’s why it’s worth backing the visitors.

Brighton vs Newcastle Bet Builder 2: Both teams to score @ 2/5 with Sky Bet

The Magpies Are Flying in Front of Goal

Only champions, Liverpool, and Manchester City have outscored Newcastle in the current campaign, and City by just one. They’ve netted over three times in four of their last five games, and their goals are now coming from different players. While Alexander Isak is close to reaching 25 goals for the season, he’s only scored three of their last 18 goals.

Howe’s men have scored two or more goals on 25 different occasions in the current campaign, even in some they ended up losing. Boosted by last month’s League Cup victory, they’re on course for a strong league finish. On top of that, a spot in next year’s Champions League is in their own hands.

Whether it’s Isak, Jacob Murphy, or Harvey Barnes, Newcastle have really got goals in them at the moment. Since the Seagulls have conceded over two goals across their last five games, the away side could have some fun.

Brighton vs Newcastle Bet Builder 3: Newcastle to score 2+ goals @ 4/5 with Sky Bet