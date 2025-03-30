Our football expert offers his Bournemouth vs Man City predictions and betting tips, ahead of Sunday’s 16:30 FA Cup quarter-final (30/03/2025).

Bournemouth vs Man City Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bournemouth vs Man City

Man City to win and both teams to score @ 13/5

Bournemouth over 0.5 first-half goals @ 10/11

Phil Foden anytime scorer @ 5/2

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The FA Cup has reached the quarter-final stage, with the eight remaining sides one game away from Wembley.

Seven of the eight remaining sides are from the Premier League. Two of them meet here, as Bournemouth welcome Manchester City. The Cherries have never won this competition before, while City have won it seven times.

Bournemouth are currently fifth-favourites to win the FA Cup with Betway. That’s in spite of posting some faltering form in recent weeks. Their only win across their last five games in all competitions was a penalties win in the fifth round against Wolves.

City’s form hasn’t exactly been sparkling either, but they do tend to excel in this competition. City have reached at least the semi-finals in the last six editions of the FA Cup. However, with just two wins from their last six games, their form hasn’t been impressive.

Probable Lineups for Bournemouth vs Man City

Bournemouth Expected Lineup: Kepa, Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Adams, Christie, Kluivert, Tavernier, Semenyo, Evanilson

Man City Expected Lineup: Ortega, Lewis, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Gonzalez, Gundogan, Silva, Foden, Haaland, Doku

City Prevail in Thrilling Encounter

Although City have been inconsistent of late, they’ve dominated the FA Cup quarter-finals in recent years. They’ve won each of their last nine quarter-final ties and are no strangers to Wembley.

Bournemouth appear to be ideal opponents, having won 19 of their 22 historical meetings. Their only defeat in that run, however, came in their most recent meeting.

City will be keen to avoid a repeat here as this is their last remaining chance of silverware this season. That should see Pep Guardiola field a near full-strength XI. The boss has voiced his frustration with the English schedule, but a lot of his players will be well-rested for this clash too.

City have scored 13 goals across their three ties to get this far. However, they have conceded in the last two, both against lower-league opposition. That should leave the door open for Bournemouth to at least score.

City have only kept one clean sheet in their last six games in all competitions.

Bournemouth vs Man City Bet 1: Man City win and both teams to score @ 13/5

Early Bournemouth Goal

Bournemouth have only drawn one scoring blank from their last 14 competitive games, so they’re likely to be on the scoresheet. Seven of the last eight games in which they scored saw them net before half-time.

This extends to their FA Cup ties, where all three matches featured at least one goal in the first-half.

Looking at their FA Cup home ties, Bournemouth have been consistent in scoring in the opening 45 minutes. Four of their last five ties on the south coast saw them score before the break.

On the other hand, City don’t tend to concede too many goals in this competition, but when they do, they’re usually early. Of the last 12 goals they’ve conceded in the FA Cup, 11 have come before half-time. That includes conceding before the break in rounds four and five against lower-league opposition.

Bournemouth vs Man City Bet 2: Bournemouth over 0.5 first-half goals @ 10/11

Foden Back in the Goals

Phil Foden has endured a tough season so far. He’s failed to score for club or country since late January.

The obvious pick here would be Erling Haaland, who’s priced below evens for an anytime goal. However, he’s only scored in two of his eight FA Cup appearances.

With Haaland attracting most of the attention, there is certainly value in exploring other City options.

Foden is the standout pick, having netted in four of his last five career meetings with Bournemouth. He’s scored on his last two visits to this ground, with both goals arriving in the first half.

Although he hasn’t scored in the FA Cup yet this season, he has netted in every FA Cup campaign since breaking into City’s first team.

Bournemouth vs Man City Bet 3: Phil Foden anytime scorer @ 5/2