Claiming the BetWright Sign Up Offer - How to Get Involved

New BetWright bettors can claim the sportsbook’s impressive ‘Bet £10 Get £10’ Premier League sign-up offer in minutes.

The UK-based gambling platform, which launched in 2024, makes the lucrative offer easy to redeem with lenient qualifying wager terms.

Premier League bettors interested in redeeming the hassle-free £10 offer must complete the following steps:

Head to BetWright’s sportsbook via the offer link above. Select Join and enter the promo code ‘EPL10’ when registering. Deposit £10 or more into your new account. Place a £10 bet on any Premier League Outrights 2025/26 market at minimum odds of Evens (2.00). Only cash bets qualify – bonus funds and free bets don’t count. Once your qualifying bet settles, you’ll receive a £10 Free Bet within 24 hours. Free Bets can be used only on English Premier League markets. Void, ante-post, or cashed-out bets won’t qualify. Free Bets expire on 24th May 2026 (12:00 BST). Winnings are paid as cash – stake not returned.

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use BetWright’s Free Bets on

The World Cup qualifiers are done, and what a ride! Several teams have now booked their tickets for next summer’s showdown.

Scotland grabbed a late 4-2 win over Denmark to top their group and secure a spot at United ’26. Ireland and Wales also clinched playoff places in March with key victories.

Now, it’s back to club football. Tonight, the Women’s Champions League League Phase continues with round two. Four games follow Wednesday’s five, with Chelsea vs Barcelona, PSG vs Bayern Munich, and Leuven vs Roma as the highlights.

EFL action is back today too. Peterborough host high-flying Stockport at London Road in League One, marking the return of club football ahead of the weekend.

Friday brings a Championship showdown: Preston vs Blackburn in a Lancashire derby at Deepdale. Meanwhile, Europe’s top leagues are back with Nice hosting Marseille and Valencia facing Levante.

Saturday kicks off with Premier League football: Burnley vs Chelsea at Turf Moor. Then five 3PM games: Liverpool vs Forest, Bournemouth vs West Ham, Wolves vs Palace, and Brighton vs Brentford.

The late PL clash is Newcastle vs Manchester City at St James’ Park.

Sunday brings two more PL fixtures: Leeds host Villa, and Arsenal take on Spurs in the first north London derby of the season.

Monday wraps up the weekend as Everton travel east to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Across Europe, there’s plenty happening. Barcelona host Athletic Club on Saturday, while Elche face Real Madrid on Sunday in La Liga.

Italy’s top games feature Napoli vs Atalanta on Saturday. Sunday delivers the biggest clash of the week: Inter host Milan in the first Milan derby of the season.

From Germany, third takes on fourth as Dortmund welcome Stuttgart to Signal Iduna Park.

In France, Nice host Marseille, while Lens face Strasbourg in another 3rd vs 4th showdown.

It’s a packed weekend, with drama on every pitch. From World Cup qualifiers to European leagues, there’s something for every football fan. Make sure you’ve got your snacks ready—this one won’t disappoint.

BetWright Offer of the Week - Big EPL Banger

BetWright’s Big EPL Banger offer is an engaging promotion tailored for Premier League enthusiasts looking to earn extra value from their regular bets. The mechanics are simple yet rewarding, making it an attractive addition for active users of the platform.

To participate, users must hold an Advanced, Premier, or Prestige account and opt in via the “Bangers and Cash” rewards page. Once opted in, customers earn £0.20 in free bets for every £10 wagered on any EPL market at minimum odds of 2.0, with a minimum reward of £1 and a maximum of £100 for Advanced accounts or £200 for Premier and Prestige customers.

This incremental reward structure encourages consistent wagering while providing a clear path to tangible free bet returns.

The promotion runs throughout the 2025/2026 EPL season, from 1st August 2025 to 25th May 2026, giving bettors ample time to accumulate free bets.

Eligible wagers exclude boosted bets, cashed-out bets, and any void wagers, which ensures that rewards are earned through standard, active engagement on EPL markets.

Users can cash in their accumulated free bets at any point during the promotional period, but once cashed in, any remaining earning potential is forfeited.

This provides flexibility for players who want to enjoy their rewards as they build them, while also encouraging strategic decisions about when to claim.

Claimed free bets can be used on any sport, event, or market, but must be wagered within 24 hours of claiming, and the stake is not returned on winnings. Free bets also expire quickly—within 24 hours after claim—so timely usage is essential.

While these time restrictions require some planning, they also maintain a fast-paced and engaging betting environment, rewarding players who stay active and responsive to opportunities.

The Big EPL Banger is transparent in its terms, with clear caps on rewards and well-defined eligibility requirements, including limits of one promotion per household, IP address, device, or payment method.

BetWright also maintains safeguards against technical errors or abuse, ensuring fair play and correct reward allocation. These measures instill confidence in the reliability of the promotion while keeping the process simple for participants.

Overall, the Big EPL Banger offer is an excellent choice for anyone who regularly wagers on Premier League matches. It rewards consistent engagement, offers flexible cash-in options, and provides a straightforward, incremental path to free bets.

The combination of simplicity, clarity, and tangible rewards makes this promotion highly appealing for both casual and seasoned EPL bettors, giving them extra value while enjoying one of the world’s most popular football leagues.

Analysing the BetWright Sign Up Offer - How Does it Compare?

BetWright’s ‘Bet £10 Get £10’ is available to new and existing customers. Each BetWright user can redeem the offer once, giving bettors an effortless way of earning free bets.

The offer is simple. Bettors must deposit £10 and place an outright wager of equal value on Premier League markets with minimum odds of evens (2.00).

Some bettors might find the Premier League outright-specific condition restrictive, although the UK platform offers favourable odds on several markets, including winner, top 4 finish, relegation, and top goalscorer.

BetWright will then distribute the £10 free bet within 24 hours, which must be used on Premier League markets and expires on May 24th, 2026.

Premier League-specific sign-up offers are relatively rare, though the conditions are favourable for those who wager on England’s top division.

The offer’s 100% stake-to-bonus ratio beats several comparatively sized bookmakers’ promotions, which offer free bet returns of lower quantities than the initial qualifying wager.

More lucrative sign-up offers are undoubtedly available with the industry’s biggest names – bet365, Paddy Power, and Sky Bet, among others – but BetWright’s offer provides value to those who’ve already redeemed them.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code BetWright Bet £10 Get £10 100% EPL10 2. Luckland Bet £15 Get £10 67% N/A 3. Dragon Bet Bet £15 Get £5 33% N/A 4. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% GOAL30

New Customers use code EPL10. Deposit £10 and place a bet of £10 on any Premier League Outrights 2025/26 market at minimum odds of 2.0. Free Bet credited within 24 hours and must be wagered on English Premier League markets only. Full Terms apply. Bangers N'Cash rewards are a separate promotional scheme and must be opted into during the weekly promotional period via the BetWright Rewards Section. 18+ begambleaware. NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. MAX ONE £10 FREE BETS. QUALIFYING BETS MUST BE PLACED AT ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. PAID AS BONUS TOKEN WITH MIN 4/5 ODDS REQ. SKRILL, NETELLER & PAYPAL NOT ELIGIBLE T&CS APPLY. 18+ Full T&Cs 18+. New customers UK/IE only. Place a minimum £15 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £5 free bet within 24 hours of bet settlement. To qualify you must make a minimum deposit of £15 and bet a minimum £15 in the promotional period and within 24 hours of Sign Up. Terms & Conditions apply to this promotion. BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Full T&Cs 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. Full T&Cs

Top 3 BetWright Existing Customer Football Offers

The Leyton Orient stadium sponsor and Norwich City official partner offers several high-value promotions to existing customers.

Bangers N’Cash

Bangers N’Cash is BetWright’s rewards program that rewards users with advanced, premium, or prestige accounts with free bets every single week.

Bettors must wager a specific amount with minimum odds of evens (2.00) over a seven-day period to receive prizes.

The promotion changes depending on the time of year, but BetWright regularly offers weekly deals, such as for every £10 wagered, bettors receive between £1 and £10 back as free bets.

The weekly scheme rewards loyalty with free bet prizes, becoming more lucrative as bettors wager more substantial sums.

BetWright Boosts

The recently-launched sportsbook already offers odds competitive with the industry’s heavy-hitters. However, BetWright offers a little more value when its Boosts feature is applied.

BetWright Boosts enhances the odds of events in popular sports, such as football, tennis, and rugby. The feature is available on selected events daily and regularly helps bettors to secure healthy returns.

BetWright Sign Up Offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons £10 in free bets Premier League-specific Low qualifying wager Lower stake-to-bonus ratio than some established sportsbooks

BetWright launched in 2024, and its impressive platform and sign-up offer have helped the UK sportsbook attract thousands of early adopters. The allure of BetWright’s emerging platform is entirely understandable.

While larger platforms, such as bet365, Betfred, and Sky Bet, among others, offer significantly more lucrative sign-up deals, BetWright’s equivalent remains valuable. A 100% stake-to-bonus ratio exceeds the offerings of many recently-launched bookmakers.

The sign-up offer is easy to redeem, too. Bettors can receive £10 in free bets after placing an outright wager of equal value on Premier League markets. On most selections, the outcome of the bettor’s qualifying punt will not be settled until May, but opportunities to make an immediate profit on the offer are abundant.

Bettors can spend their £10 free bet on Premier League markets, which BetWright covers impressively and offers favourable odds on numerous markets. Aside from the sign-up offer, BetWright’s platform is broadly impressive.

Most notably, the sportsbook’s loyalty scheme, titled “Bangers N’Cash”, rewards bettors for their loyalty with free bets every single week. It’s a worthwhile scheme for bettors that wager weekly totals exceeding £10.

Meanwhile, the platform’s iOS app is highly rated by mobile users, achieving a 4.0-star rating.

Our Experience with BetWright

In my experience, BetWright is among the most efficient recently launched bookmakers. The UK gambling site first came to my attention after noticing its 2025/2026 Premier League sign-up offer.

Having already redeemed most free bet promotions, I was eager to take advantage of the 100% stake-to-bonus wager. My outright qualifying wager backed Liverpool to win the Premier League, a decision that already feels regrettable.

Still, my £10 Premier League free bet won, and I secured reasonable returns. The sportsbook’s odds are not industry-leading, but remain competitive alongside many of the UK’s biggest betting platforms.

Having been impressed with BetWright’s odds and 4.0-star-rated iOS app, I decided to extend my stay with the bookmaker. I opted in on Bangers N’Cash, which secured me another free bet within a week or two.

Meeting the wagering requirements to receive free bets from Bangers N’Cash was not troublesome. The sportsbook covers an abundance of markets in several popular leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, EFL, and major European divisions.

I rarely, if ever, experienced technical issues, unexpected crashes, or payment problems. BetWright processes payouts quickly through multiple payment methods, and I have never needed to contact their customer support team.

However, those who do are unlikely to be disappointed. The UKGC-licensed bookmaker has a responsive 24/7 live chat, and can also be contacted via email or phone.

Overall, BetWright is a trustworthy up-and-coming bookmaker that I expect to continue growing in popularity over the coming years.

BetWright Payment Methods

BetWright offers numerous payment options and same-day withdrawals, depending on the method selected.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Mastercard Free £1 £5,000 Instant Visa Free £1 £5,000 Instant Bank Transfer Free £1 £5,000 Instant

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Mastercard Free £10 £5,000 1-3 Days Visa Free £10 £5,000 1-3 Days Bank Transfer Free £10 £7,000 1-3 Days

BetWright Sign Up Offer Summary

BetWright’s ‘Bet £10 Get £10’ sign-up offer undoubtedly has value. The offer requires bettors to place a £10 qualifying bet on an outright Premier League market, and can be redeemed in seconds.

On most qualifying markets, including league winner, top goalscorer, and relegation, the outcome of the bettor’s wager will not be settled until May 2026. Nonetheless, £10 free bets are distributed almost immediately and do not expire until the end of the season.

Bettors can use their £10 free bet on Premier League markets, ranging from full-time, first goal scorer, over/under goals, or another outright punt.

The sign-up offer isn’t bettors’ only opportunity to receive free bets from the UK-based sportsbook; those who meet weekly wagering requirements can receive bonuses from Bangers N’Cash.

Bangers N’Cash is a rewards scheme that distributes free bets of £1 - £10 when bettors wager £10 or more over a seven-day period.

Bettors are unlikely to remain on the platform just for the rewards programme; its 4.0-star-rated iOS app is functional, incurs minimal lags, and feels generally trustworthy. BetWright’s platform is an enjoyable app to place high-value bets.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets Qualifying Odds Evens (2.00) Minimum Deposit £1 New Customer Offers 3.5/5 Payment Methods 4/5

BetWright Sign Up Offer FAQs

How do I claim BetWright’s £10 Premier League sign-up offer?

Simply register a new BetWright account using promo code EPL10, deposit £10 or more, and place a £10 bet on any Premier League Outrights 2025/26 market at minimum odds of 2.0. Your £10 free bet will be credited within 24 hours once the qualifying bet settles.

Can existing BetWright customers claim the £10 offer?

Yes. Both new and existing users can redeem the ‘Bet £10 Get £10’ promotion once, provided they meet the qualifying requirements.

Where can I use my BetWright Free Bet?

Free Bets must be used exclusively on English Premier League markets, including outright, match, and goalscorer options.

Does BetWright have a loyalty or rewards program?

Yes. BetWright’s Bangers N’Cash scheme rewards regular bettors with weekly free bets based on their total wagers, offering between £1 and £10 back each week.

How long does BetWright take to process withdrawals?

Withdrawals are typically processed within 1–3 working days, depending on the payment method. Visa, Mastercard, and bank transfer withdrawals are all free of charge.

