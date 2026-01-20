Betfred Promo Code: Claim £50 in Free Bets for Spurs vs Dortmund

How to Claim Betfred’s Spurs vs Dortmund Offer

Spurs vs Dortmund Preview - Pressure Piling on Frank ahead of UCL clash

Thomas Frank walks into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight knowing that anything less than a victory against Borussia Dortmund could cost him his job.

The task of beating a free-flowing Borussia Dortmund side will not be easy. Niko Kovač’s team sit 11th in the Champions League table and have scored 19 goals in their opening six matches.

Dortmund have been so impressive in both the Bundesliga, where ‘Die Schwarzgelben’ sit in 2nd position, and the Champions League, that Kovač is linked with the Manchester United job.

Whether or not the German boss would be willing to switch to Old Trafford is unclear, but tonight will be a good audition for the 54-year-old on English soil, regardless of his future intentions.

His team were overpowered during a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium earlier this campaign, and will be hopeful of avoiding a similar fate against Tottenham this time around.

Dortmund’s recent record against the North London outfit is unspectacular. They’ve lost each of their last four outings with Tottenham, while the last four matches between the sides played at Tottenham have featured over 2.5 goals.

Tottenham’s eight most recent defeats in all competitions have featured over 2.5 goals, making Dortmund to win + over 2.5 goals an enticing Bet Builder selection for this evening’s fixture.

A sizable absentee list, including Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, and Micky van de Ven, adds to Tottenham's woes.

The visit of Dortmund, who only have Marcel Sabitzer missing, does not favour Frank’s quest to end a run of three consecutive defeats and buy himself some extra time in the Tottenham dugout.

Any winner from this evening’s clash between 12th and 11th place will put themselves in the driver's seat for automatic qualification to the Champions League’s knockout stages.

With Betfred, Spurs can be backed at 9/5 (2.80) to claim all three points, while Dortmund have slightly shorter odds of 6/4 (2.50).

