Betfred Promo Code: Get £50 in Free Bets for PSG vs Newcastle

How to Claim Betfred’s PSG vs Newcastle Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

PSG vs Newcastle Preview - Magpies Underdogs for French Capital Clash

A place in the Champions League last 16 is the prize for the winner of PSG vs Newcastle United. Ahead of the league phase’s final game, the sides sit in 6th and 7th position, level on 13 points.

11 sides are within a three-point margin of PSG and Newcastle, meaning that any side that does not win the game will be forced to navigate a gruelling two-legged play-off tie next month.

PSG finished outside the top eight last season, but went on to win the tournament in emphatic style.

Their 5-0 final victory over Inter Milan, along with the impressive performances they produced against Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa, appeared to symbolise the beginning of a new dynasty.

Yet, the side that many backed to retain the trophy has dropped points to Bayern Munich, Sporting CP, and Athletic Club in this season’s Champions League. In domestic football, a period in which PSG failed to win five of ten Ligue 1 games saw the Parisians squander top spot.

However, last Friday’s 1-0 win over AJ Auxerre saw PSG reclaim top spot, and Luis Enrique’s side will be eager to continue reminding Europe of their credentials with a win over Newcastle.

Newcastle has not yet, excluding a Premier League victory over Manchester City, beaten a team of PSG’s calibre this season, with defeats to Barcelona, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

Expecting Eddie Howe’s team, who sit 9th in the Premier League, to win away at the Champions League’s reigning champions might be optimistic.

However, they face a PSG side that may be without Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes, Matvey Safonov, Lee Kang-In, and Achraf Hakimi, each of whom is either a doubt, ruled out, or returning from AFCON.

Newcastle’s absentees list features numerous starting options, including Jacob Murphy, Tino Livramento, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, and Bruno Guimaraes.

The Tyneside club might pull off a result without their dependable injured men – but it would be unexpected. Betfred prices a Newcastle win at 5/1 (6.00), while PSG can be backed at 1/2 (1.50) with the same sportsbook.

Betfred’s £50 PSG vs Newcastle Offer - Key Details

Betfred promo code Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

+