Newcastle United Vs Man City Preview: City face tough Magpies test

During Guardiola’s early seasons in England, Manchester City dominated the League Cup. The Citizens lifted the trophy in four of the Spaniard’s first five seasons in the hot seat.

However, League Cup silverware has since dried up, as tonight’s semi-final opponents, Newcastle United, have emerged as one the competition’s most dominant sides.

The Tyneside club had not reached a major final since 1999, until Manchester United defeated them in the 2023 League Cup final. Two seasons later, they defeated Liverpool in the same competition’s final to win their first domestic trophy in 70 years.

Tonight, they can put themselves in the driver’s seat to make it three League Cup final appearances in four seasons by winning their first leg against Manchester City – but overcoming Guardiola’s side is unlikely to be easy.

While the Citizens have drawn their previous three Premier League fixtures, City have been in scintillating form during recent months. Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Rayan Cherki have combined to create a lethal forward line that helped Guardiola’s team score 34 goals across a 12-game period from September to December.

Each of those attacking sensations is in line to start against Newcastle this evening, but new signing Antoine Semenyo will be eager to make his second appearance in City colours. The £65m-man made his debut during City’s 10-1 FA Cup victory over Exeter at the weekend, producing a goal and an assist.

However, it’s not all plain sailing for the Sky Blues. Ongoing injuries to Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and John Stones disrupt their defensive line, while Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb, and Savinho are not deemed fit enough to start.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s FA Cup penalty shootout triumph over Bournemouth at the weekend was not without consequence. Tino Livramento suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to join Dan Burn, Fabian Schär, Emil Krafth, William Osula, Jamaal Lascelles, and Anthony Elanga on the sidelines.

As such, Newcastle enter the first leg as marginal underdogs, with Betfred offering odds of 9/5 (2.80) on the Tyneside club taking an advantage into the second leg. Meanwhile, Manchester City can be backed at 6/4 (2.50) with the same bookmaker.

