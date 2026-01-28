Betfred Promo Code: Get £50 in Free Bets for Napoli vs Chelsea

How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Napoli Vs Chelsea Offer

Napoli vs Chelsea Preview - Huge Test for Rosenior's Blues

Chelsea must win against Napoli to avoid a gruelling Champions League play-off tie next month. The London club is in 8th position, but ten teams could overtake them if there’s a mishap in Naples.

For Napoli, it’s win – and hope other results go in their favour – or face elimination. The Serie A holders sit one place and one point below the play-off positions ahead of the final league phase game.

With no margins for error, Chelsea’s new boss, Liam Rosenior, who has never previously overseen a Champions League match, will be tested with a tactical battle against the vastly experienced Antonio Conte.

The beginning of Rosenior’s tenure has largely been positive – Chelsea have won four of his five games in charge, including both of their Premier League fixtures.

Nonetheless, a win in Southern Italy would undoubtedly be his most impressive win to date. A statement victory over Napoli, and automatic qualification to the last 16, would be so seismic it could fuel Chelsea’s second half of the season.

Cole Palmer is set to return for the crunch fixture, but Tosin Adarabioyo, Filip Jorgensen, Romeo Lavia, and Levi Colwill are expected to be sidelined.

In the opposing dugout, Conte must tackle a long injury list, including Romelu Lukaku, Billy Gilmour, Kevin De Bruyne, Amir Rrahmani, and Matteo Politano.

Napoli opened the domestic campaign strongly, leading the table after nine matches, but have stuttered as the season has progressed, winning one of their last five Serie A matches.

Their Champions League form has been equally disappointing, with 2-0 defeats to Manchester City and Benfica, alongside a shock 6-2 thrashing against PSV.

