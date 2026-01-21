Betfred Promo Code: Get £50 in Free Bets for Marseille vs Liverpool

How to Claim Betfred’s Marseille vs Liverpool Offer

Marseille vs Liverpool Preview

During a season of domestic disappointments, Liverpool has produced their best performances in the Champions League. Tonight, they face Marseille in their penultimate group stage fixture.

Liverpool’s last two Champions League triumphs arrived in years when they did not win the Premier League. The Anfield club, which trail Arsenal by 14 points in the Premier League, will hope for similar heroics this campaign.

A victory would send Liverpool into the top-eight and help their chances of automatic qualification for the knockout rounds significantly. However, winning in the south of France is far from a formality.

Marseille’s manager, Roberto De Zerbi, is unbeaten in four of his five matches against Liverpool, each of which occurred during his tenure at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United-linked De Zerbi will hope for another impressive performance this evening.

His side is 16th in the Champions League, but is only two points clear of 25th-placed Qarabag. Picking up points tonight would help the French club travel to Club Brugge for their final group reasonably confident of their chances of progressing to the play-off round.

The French club will be without Derek Cornelius and goalkeeper Ruben Blanco, but has an otherwise fully fit squad.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will welcome back Mohammed Salah, who has spent the last month at AFCON, scoring on four occasions.

Liverpool have not lost without their talisman, but have drawn four consecutive Premier League games in his absence. Salah will hope to help Liverpool, who will be without Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, and Alexander Isak, return to winning ways tonight.

French centre-back Ibrahima Konate is also expected to miss the game due to a personal matter. Still, Betfred backs Liverpool to win at the Orange Velodrome, offering odds of 1/1 (2.00). Meanwhile, the British sportsbook offers odds of 11/4 (3.75) for a Marseille victory.

