How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Manchester United vs Manchester City Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven

Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview: Tough Test on Carrick's United Debit

Manchester United’s new caretaker boss, Michael Carrick, won five Premier League titles at Old Trafford as a player. During that time, Saturday’s opponents, Manchester City, were rarely more than an afterthought.

But as the two sides meet for the 188th Manchester derby this weekend, there’s little doubt about who’s on top.

City have won the title in six of the last eight Premier League seasons, kept clean sheets in four of their last five league visits to Old Trafford, and are currently enjoying a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Striker Erling Haaland has already scored 20 times in the Premier League this season, four more than any other player in the division. His supporting cast, Phil Foden, and Rayan Cherki, have not been quiet either.

Cherki has the second-most assists (7) in the Premier League this season, while Foden has nine goal contributions in 19 appearances, returning to his dazzling best.

Summer signing Tijjani Reijnders has five goals himself and has undoubtedly been among the league’s highest-performing midfielders. Meanwhile, the recent £62.5 million addition of Antoine Semenyo, who has scored in both of his opening matches for City, bolsters the side’s attacking threat further.

Many believe Guardiola’s side, who sit six points behind leaders Arsenal, may win another Premier League title this season. However, dropping points at Old Trafford would be detrimental to their charge, and they’ll have to navigate an extensive injury list intelligently.

Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol, both of whom would naturally start a game of such magnitude, join Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb, and Savinho on the sidelines. City will be light on the bench and without a handful of players who they’d usually rely on to change tight games.

In the opposite dugout, Carrick is boosted by Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo returning from AFCON. Mbuemo is the club’s top goalscorer, and United’s attack has been noticeably less potent in his absence.

The 44-year-old boss will have to make do without Noussair Mazraoui, whose Morocco side are still competing in AFCON, and Matthijs de Ligt, who misses the game with a back injury.

Such absences might not be enough to instil pessimism among United fans, who can back their team at 13/5 (3.60) to collect all three points with Betfred. Meanwhile, the British sportsbook offers 19/20 (1.95) on City claiming an away victory.

Betfred’s £50 Manchester United vs Manchester City Offer - Key Details

Betfred Promo Code Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

+