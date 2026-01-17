How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal Offer

Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal Preview: Chance for Gunners to maintain gap

Travelling to Nottingham Forest is rarely easy for Arsenal, who have won just one of their last six visits to the City Ground.

If the Gunners have serious title ambitions, they must better their record at the 30,045-seat stadium during this Saturday’s clash.

Arsenal sit top of the table, but a six-point lead over Manchester City does not feel insurmountable at this stage of the season.

Last time out in the Premier League, Arsenal suffered a 0-0 draw at home to Liverpool. The Gunners started strongly but faded as the game progressed; the team’s attacking threats were largely ineffective against the reigning champions.

The return of Kai Havertz, who has not featured in the Premier League since the opening day, will add a new dimension to Arsenal’s forward line.

However, at the other end of the pitch, Arsenal will be without Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori, and Cristhian Mosquera, who are sidelined due to injury.

Forest sit 17th in the Premier League and will be desperate to exploit Arsenal’s defensive injuries. They’ll be without main talisman Chris Wood, who remains in the treatment room.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko is on loan from Arsenal and is not eligible to play against his parent club. Forest is bolstered by Ryan Yates’ return to training, but it remains to be seen whether he’s deemed fit enough to feature this weekend.

His absence from the team has coincided with a run of four defeats in six, pulling Dyche’s team into a relegation battle. A 7-point lead remains over 18th-placed West Ham United, whom Forest beat last time out, but recent results must if they’re to extend their three-year Premier League stay.

Betfred does not back Forest to produce back-to-back Premier League victories, offering odds of 11/2 (6.50) on a home victory. The Gunners are priced at 8/15 (1.53) by the same sportsbook.

