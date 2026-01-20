Betfred Promo Code: Get £50 in Free Bets for Inter Milan vs Arsenal

How to Claim Betfred’s Inter vs Arsenal Offer

Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview - Gunners favourites for San Siro clash

Arsenal’s bid to win a first Champions League competition continues with a tough trip to the San Siro. The Gunners have won each of their opening six group stage matches, sit top of the table, and are priced by British sportsbooks as the tournament’s favourites.

Some of the optimism surrounding Arteta’s side, who have a 25% chance of lifting the Champions League according to Opta, may be attributed to their comprehensive 4-0 and 3-1 victories over Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, respectively.

However, during this season’s iteration of the Champions League, the London club is yet to travel to an elite European outfit. Tuesday’s visit to Inter Milan will be a real test of Arsenal’s credentials.

Inter is top of Serie A and has won 11 of its last 13 matches. The three-time Champions League winners are often wrongly dismissed as fallen giants of yesteryear, but have reached two of the previous three finals and only tasted Champions League defeat at the San Siro once in their last 19 fixtures.

One of those unbeaten games came during a 1-0 victory against Arteta’s Arsenal last season. The sides have only met on two occasions aside from that, including a famous Thierry Henry-inspired 5-1 for Arsenal at the San Siro in 2003.

Despite Arsenal’s position at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League, many will question whether Arteta’s team has the firepower to produce a similar result this time around.

Arsenal have failed to find the back of the net in their previous two Premier League matches and arguably don’t possess a reliable out-and-out striker. Their stuttering attack comes up against an Inter Milan side that has only conceded nine times in their previous 13 league fixtures.

The London club boasts a full set of attacking players, excluding the injured Max Dowman, but have injuries in defence to Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori. Milan will look to exploit any rare defensive mishaps by the Gunners, but have their own absentees.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Denzel Dumfries, Raffaele Di Gennaro, and Tomas Palacios are all set to miss the group stage tie.

Betfred price Arsenal, who can be backed at 8/5 (2.60) as slight favourites to beat Inter, who are valued at 15/8 (2.88).

