Betfred Promo Code: Get £50 in Free Bets for Chelsea vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview: Gunners favourites for Stamford Bridge semi-final

Chelsea and Arsenal begin their battle for a place in the League Cup final this evening, with a first-leg semi-final clash at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior will step into the famed home dugout for the first time, after beginning his reign as Chelsea boss with a 5-1 away win over Charlton Athletic last time out.

The five-goal rout was impressive. Jorrel Hato, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez each netted for the visitors, who rarely looked flustered by their Championship opposition.

Facing Premier League leaders Arsenal will undoubtedly test the Blues’ resolve, but Chelsea have proved their credentials against elite-level opposition several times this season.

Liverpool and Barcelona have already suffered defeats at Stamford Bridge, while 10-man Chelsea were unfortunate to only collect a point when Arsenal travelled to West London in late November.

Moises Caicedo’s early red card dealt a blow to Chelsea’s chances that evening, and the influential Colombian midfielder will miss tonight’s game through suspension, too.

He joins a growing absentees list, featuring Mykhaylo Mudryk, Romeo Lavia, and Levi Colwill. Star man Cole Palmer was rested against Charlton at the weekend, but he’s expected to be involved this evening.

Palmer’s mission will be to unlock an Arsenal defence that rarely opens up. The table-topping outfit has conceded just 14 times in 21 Premier League matches this campaign, and has several stellar defensive options to rotate in cup matches.

William Saliba sat out the Gunners’ 4-1 FA Cup win over Portsmouth with a knock, and is likely to be sidelined in favour of Christian Nørgaard this evening. During the win, ex-blue Kai Havertz made his return to the line-up and could receive additional minutes tonight.

However, Arsenal will be without long-term absentees Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori, Max Dowman, and Cristhian Mosquera this evening. Leandro Trossard is considered a doubt by manager Mikel Arteta.

Still, his team go into the semi-final first-leg as favourites, with odds of 23/20 (2.15) available on an Arsenal win with Betfred. Chelsea can be backed at the same sportsbook with odds of 5/2 (3.50).

