How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Bournemouth Vs Liverpool Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Preview - Reds face tough Cherries clash

Liverpool’s 3-0 midweek drubbing of Marseille sparked whispers of revival — but anything less than a win at Bournemouth will reignite crisis talks.

Few clubs in world football would be under a similar level of scrutiny while enjoying a 13-game unbeaten run.

However, during that spell, Liverpool has drawn at home to each of the Premier League’s three recently promoted sides.

Arne Slot has been criticised for his conservative approach since the club’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to PSV in late November.

Still, if the boss were to revert to the defensively naive shape he deployed during the season’s opening months, many would criticise the Dutchman if Liverpool conceded multiple goals against Bournemouth this weekend.

The 15th-placed outfit is more than capable of inflicting damage on Liverpool’s defence – they’ve scored 35 times in the Premier League this season.

The total is two greater than Liverpool’s goal scoring tally and only bettered by Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Brentford.

However, Bournemouth’s top goal scorer this season, Antoine Semenyo (10), joined Manchester City earlier this window, while Marcus Tavernier, who has found the back of the net on five occasions, is out injured.

The English winger joins Will Dennis, Enes Unal, David Brooks, Tyler Adams, Ben Gannon-Doak, and Justin Kluivert on the treatment table.

Liverpool’s pursuit of keeping a lethal Bournemouth attack quiet is strengthened by Ibrahima Konate’s expected return from dealing with a personal matter. However, Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, and Giovanni Leoni will each miss the match.

Mohammed Salah is in line for his first Premier League start in over a month. The Egyptian returned from AFCON to feature in Liverpool’s midweek Champions League victory, but did not register a goal or an assist.

Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz have carried the attacking burden admirably in his absence, but Salah will hope to turn draws into wins.

Betfred backs Liverpool to win their first Premier League match in four, offering odds of 9/10 (1.90). Meanwhile, the reputable UK sportsbook prices a Bournemouth win at 11/4 (3.75).

Betfred’s £50 Bournemouth vs Liverpool Offer - Key Details

Betfred promo code Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

+