Betfred Promo Code: Get £50 in Free Bets for Arsenal vs Man United

Arsenal Vs Manchester United Preview

Arsenal host Manchester United this weekend, as they look to maintain a healthy seven-point lead at the top.

The Gunners are yet to christen the Emirates Stadium, which opened in 2006, with a Premier League trophy. With each passing week, the emotions inside the 60,704-seat arena will only intensify.

As a revitalised Manchester United arrives, excitement and nervousness will abound in equal measures. United, who began Michael Carrick’s tenure as interim boss with a 2-0 win over Manchester City last weekend, can cause Arsenal problems.

Despite losing the reverse fixture on the opening day, United remained competitive throughout.

Meanwhile, last weekend’s derby triumph, combined with a victory at Anfield earlier this campaign, shows that the 13-time Premier League champions can upset the division’s current elite sides.

They travel to the Emirates Stadium on a five-game unbeaten run and have scored more times this campaign than all but three teams. The returns of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, both of whom had been away at AFCON, bolstered United’s attack last weekend.

Mbuemo opened the scoring in the 65th minute, while Diallo impressed during his 90-minute display. The duo must produce similar heroics to break down Arsenal’s resolute defence.

The Gunners have conceded just 14 times in 21 Premier League matches – seven fewer than their closest competitor, Manchester City.

Defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie endured periods on the sidelines, but returned to training on Friday, strengthening Mikel Arteta’s backline further.

Arsenal have suffered consecutive goalless draws in the Premier League. Kai Havertz, who was on the bench against Nottingham Forest for the first time since the opening day, may receive minutes against United to provide a different goal threat.

Still, Arsenal rarely struggle for goals when they host United at the Emirates, winning eight and scoring 21 in their last 10 Premier League home meetings against the Red Devils.

Despite the inevitable nerves, Betfred backs Arsenal to make it a ninth home win in 11 against their foes, offering odds of 8/15 (1.53). United can be backed with the same sportsbook at 5/1 (6.00).

