Our football betting expert compares bet365's 'Sub on Play On' vs Paddy Power 'Super Sub' promotions, figuring out which is best for bettors in 2025.

bet365 ‘Sub On Play On’ Vs Paddy Power ‘Super Sub’ Compared

Paddy Power’s late 2024 introduction of Super Sub, an offer whereby player bets are carried to their replacement in the event of substitutions, was game changing.

The popularity of Super Sub is undeniable. Naturally, bet365–a bookmaker among the Irish sportsbook’s fiercest competitors–took notice of Super Sub’s innovation and launched their interpretation of the unique offer this week.

But is bet365’s new Sub on Play On a worthy rival, or is it just a copy?

Paddy Power’s Super Sub

Super Sub, available in all 1+, 2+, and 3+ player prop markets, keeps bets alive until the final whistle.

Consider occasions when individual player based bets have lost. This isn't about bets failing to hit, but rather about moments when unforeseen circumstances early injuries, baffling substitutions, or tactical readjustments derail the outcome.

With Paddy Power’s Super Sub, this irritation is alleviated. On player based outcome bets including player to score, assist, have a shot on target, or be carded, among several other markets Super Sub enables the punt to continue after the selected player has left the field.

If a bettor’s player is substituted whether due to poor performance, fatigue, or otherwise bets are continued with the incoming replacement.

Notably, the original player’s contributions matter in 2+ and 3+ markets; if they’ve already registered two shots on target at the time of substitution, their replacement only needs to produce a single shot to fulfil a ‘Player to have three shots on target’ wager.

The potential with Super Sub is substantial. The best teams in European football Liverpool, PSG, Barcelona, and Real Madrid all have attacking options off the bench who regularly contribute late goals and assists.

So, if you believe Salah could score two before being replaced by Gakpo who might add a third–3+ goalscorer markets become enticing.

bet365’s Sub On Play On

Of course, there are similarities between Paddy Power’s Super Sub and bet365’s Sub On Play On offers–but the latter's version of the promotion differs slightly.

‘Sub On Play On’ incorporates all of Super Sub’s impressive features, availability in 1+, 2+, and 3+ single player markets, original player contributions maintaining significance after substitution, and bets continuing with the incoming replacement–while adding additional advantages.

The feature–applicable to bettors when the Sub On Play On icon is visible–offers a broader range of markets than Super Sub; players to score last, from a header, or outside of the box odds are uniquely available on bet365’s model.

Sub On Play On is available in the market’s most popular competitions–the Premier League, Champions League, and Europa League–along with exclusively offered divisions, including La Lia, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1.

Sub On Play On Vs Super Sub – Market Comparison

Upon the arrival of Sub on Play On, Super Sub–the offer’s originator—may be forced to expand its offering.

The promotion’s available leagues are limited; Paddy Power’s bonus is only available for Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, and Europa League fixtures. So, some of the bookmaker’s bettors are limited–UK interest and gambling engagement in crunch La Liga matches is increasing yearly.

As earlier alluded, Sub On Play On caters to niche markets, including players to score from outside the box, while Super Sup does not.

Nonetheless, Super Sub enjoys a marginal gain over its latest competitor: on rare occasions when a substitute is substituted off, the bet continues to the third player–with Sub On Play On, the offer ends once the substitute is replaced.

bet365 ‘Sub On Play On’ Paddy Power ‘Super Sub’ First Goalscorer First Goalscorer Anytime Goalscorer Anytime Goalscorer To Score Two/Three or More Goals To Score Two/Three or More Goals 1st Player Booked 1st Player Booked Player to be Booked Player to be Booked Player Assists Player Assists To Score or Assist To Score or Assist Player Shots on Target Player Shots on Target Player Shots Player Shots Player Tackles Player Tackles Player Fouls Committed Player Fouls Committed Player to be Sent Off Score from Outside the Box Score with a Header Next Goalscorer Last Goalscorer

Sub On Play On Vs Super Sub – What Competitions are Eligible?

Sub On Play On is available for matches in the following competitions: Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A.

Meanwhile, Super Sub’s comparatively limited offering of the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, and Europa League will not be expanded until the end of the season.

bet365 ‘Sub On Play On’ Paddy Power ‘Super Sub’ Premier League Premier League FA Cup FA Cup Champions League Champions League Europa/Conference League Europa/Conference League La Liga Bundesliga Ligue 1 Serie A

Sub On Play On Vs Super Sub – Author’s Verdict

Until late 2024, player specific bets could be over in seconds through an unforeseen early injury or tactical adjustments–Paddy Power’s revolutionary Super Sub concept ensures the fun continues until the 90th minute.

With bet365 rolling out its substitute centred feature this week–and presumably several competitors preparing launches before the season’s end–the offer is expected to continue growing in market availability and depth.

Several deployable tactics, placing player specific bets on strikers, statistically more likely to be substituted for a fresh pair of match changing legs, are already readable online. With substitutes taken into account, the sophistication of individual player bets expands.

Super Sub–likely to experience an update and expansion in available leagues in June–trails the recently launched Sub On Play On’s broader range of markets and competitions.

Nonetheless, while the general betting experience between the two established bookmakers is comparable, bet365’s odds are considered marginally favourable compared to Paddy Power. So, if you’re looking for a mainstream player specific market on Premier League or Champions League matches, Super Sub could be the superior option.