bet365 Sub On Play On Explained: What is it and how does it work?

bet365 Sub On Play On Promotion How to get involved

Sign in to your bet365 account or register as a new customer. Place a bet on a player market that displays the Sub On Play On icon. If your chosen player is subbed off, the bet transfers to their replacement at the same odds. If the substituted player meets the bet criteria, bet365 settles your bet as a winner.

bet365 Sub On Play On Promotion: Key Terms and Conditions

The innovative Sub On Play On feature is undoubtedly rewarding, keeping player-prop bets alive until the final whistle.

To utilise bet365's feature, bettors must be aware of several key terms and conditions.

The UK sportsbook offers the substitute promotion on an industry-leading number of football leagues and competitions, but only fixtures displaying the ‘Sub On Play On’ icon are eligible.

Likewise, only player markets that display the icon are available for Sub On Play On. On selected fixtures, bet365’s promotion is available on 17 markets, including First Goalscorer, Next Goalscorer, and To Score or Assist.

All Sub On Play On selections are available for singles and multiple market selections.

Bets must be settled within 90 minutes, including stoppage time.

Contributions made during a 30-minute extra-time period do not impact Sub On Play On settlements; if the wager is unsuccessful after 90 minutes, the bet is lost.

On occasions when multiple players are replaced at once, the designated substitute for a Sub On Play On wager is determined by the Press Association. The media group organises substitutions based on the order in which players leave and enter the pitch.

bet365 Sub On Play On Promotion Example

The game-changing feature only launched in 2025, and many bettors are still familiarising themselves with its benefits.

Sub On Play On is straightforward. Bettors must select a fixture displaying the Sub On Play On icon – the feature is available for the Premier League, Champions League, English Football League, and dozens of other football competitions.

Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah can be backed at 10/11 (1.90) to Score or Assist in an away Champions League match for Liverpool.

If the Liverpool legend produces a goal contribution, the bet wins. However, if Salah fails to register a goal or an assist, his replacement has the opportunity to win the to Score or Assist wager.

If his direct replacement, in this example, youngster Rio Ngumoha, scores or assists within 90 minutes, the Salah to Score or Assist wager is settled as a winner.

Despite Ngumoha scoring or assisting, the wager still pays out with its original odds of 10/11 (1.90).

Other Sub On Play On market selections for a Liverpool Champions League wager include First Goalscorer, Next Goalscorer, Player Cards, Player Shots on Target, among several others.

Sub On Play On promotions can be utilised in multiple selections that include other markets, such as Manchester City to beat Napoli and Arsenal to beat Inter Milan. Alternatively, several Sub On Play On selections can be combined in a multiple selection.

Same-game Bet Builder Sub On Play On wagers, such as Mohammed Salah to Score or Assist, Alexander Isak to be First Goalscorer, and Hugo Ekitke to be carded, are also eligible on selected fixtures.

+