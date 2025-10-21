bet365 Champions League Money Back Offer - £10 Back in Free Bets on Losing Bet Builders

How to Claim bet365’s Champions League Money Back Offer

Visit bet365 via this link

Add a Bet Builder with 2+ selections and combined odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to your Bet Slip.

Ensure it’s for a UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday 21st October 2025 at 20:00 UK Time.

Enter your cash stake (up to £10) and tick “Use Money Back in Free Bets”.

Click Place Bet; if it loses, your stake will be returned as Free Bets up to £10

Free bets can be used on elite football competitions, including the Premier League, Champions League, and Europa League.

Free bets expire after 7 days.

Champions League 2025/26 Matchweek 3 Preview

Two matchweeks into the 2025/2026 Champions League campaign, the illustrious European prize remains as unpredictable as ever.

Holders – and marginal favourites with numerous bookies – PSG has already imposed themselves on the tournament. A routine 4-0 thrashing of Atalanta was followed up with an impressive 2-1 victory at the Nou Camp against Barcelona.

Despite defeat on home soil, the Catalonian club have aspirations of lifting the gleaming 29-inch trophy themselves. Barcelona have a relatively straightforward final six fixtures during the league stage; qualifying for the knockout phase is unlikely to be challenging for Hansi Flick’s young side.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich both won their opening two Champions League matches this campaign. Los Blancos’ strength will be tested with fixtures against Liverpool, Juventus, and Manchester City during the league stage. The Bavarians travel to PSG and Arsenal before the knockout phases.

The Gunners are one of several English sides tipped to bask in glory. Arteta’s side reached the semi-finals last season, and their summer spending could transform Arsenal from nearly-men to conquerors.

Liverpool’s £446M transfer haul was remarkable, but the Merseyside club stuttered to an unlikely defeat against Galatasaray in matchweek two. While qualifying for the knockout stage should be unproblematic, Arne Slot will be hoping Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike gel before the tournament’s later stages.

Manchester City has also dropped points in the opening two fixtures. Nonetheless, Guardiola’s team has found its feet in the Premier League and a second European triumph remains plausible next May.

What is bet365’s Champions League Money Back offer?

bet365’s Champions League money-back offer is enticing. Predicting the outcomes of all-star European affairs is often troubling; bet365 alleviates selection headaches by returning losing stakes up to £10 as free bets.

The offer takes the pressure away from Champions League wagers. Still, there are several rules bettors must follow if they intend to earn a free bet when their Champions League wager fails.

Crucially, the offer is only available on Tuesday’s Champions League fixtures. Those who lose a bet on Wednesday’s Champions League games will be ineligible for free bet returns.

Losing punts of up to £10 are only returned as free bets on qualifying Bet Builders with 2+ selections and combined minimum odds of 1/1. Additionally, punters must tick “Use Money Back in Free Bets” when placing their Champions League wager.

An eligible Bet Builder for bet365’s Champions League Money Back offer might consist of a £5 stake on Barcelona to beat Olympiacos, Marcus Rashford to score, and the game to feature three goals (8.50). If the bet fails, the wagerer receives a free £5 bet.

Returned free bets are not exclusive to Europe’s greatest domestic competition; bettors can use their credits on Europa League, Conference League, and Premier League fixtures, among several other elite tournaments.

Still, users must use their free bet swiftly – all funds expire within 7 days of being awarded.

This week’s key Champions League fixtures

Tuesday 21st October

Barcelona vs Olympiacos, 5:45 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 1

Kairat Almaty vs Pafos, 5:45 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 3

Arsenal vs Atlético Madrid, 8:00 PM (UK Time), Live on Amazon Prime

Bayer Leverkusen vs Paris Saint-Germain, 8:00 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 5

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund, 8:00 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 7

Newcastle United vs Benfica, 8:00 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 2

PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli, 8:00 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 6

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Inter Milan, 8:00 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 8

Villarreal vs Manchester City, 8:00 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 1

Wednesday 22nd October

Athletic Bilbao vs FK Qarabag, 5:45 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 4

Galatasaray vs Bodø/Glimt, 5:45 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 10

Atalanta vs Slavia Prague, 8:00 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 8

Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge, 8:00 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 6

Chelsea vs Ajax, 8:00 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 2 / TNT Sports Ultimate

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool, 8:00 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 1

Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur, 8:00 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 3

Real Madrid vs Juventus, 8:00 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 5

Sporting CP vs Marseille, 8:00 PM (UK Time), Live on TNT Sports 7

