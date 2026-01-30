bet365 Champions League Tournament Challenge: Win huge prizes with bet365

bet365 Tournament Challenge Promotion How to get involved

Create an account or log in to bet365 here. Go to the Tournament Challenge section (under ‘Soccer’, then select ‘Free Games’). Click ‘Play Free’ within the Tournament Challenge. Make your predictions and submit your entry.

bet365 Tournament Challenge Promotion: Key Terms and Conditions

Tournament Challenge is bet365’s latest free-to-play game, earning bettors up to £50,000.

The game follows a similar structure to the sportsbook’s 6 Scores Challenge, where bettors must guess several Premier League outcomes to earn cash prizes and free bet returns.

In Tournament Challenge, bettors are asked to predict Champions League outcomes as 1 (home win), X (draw), 2 (away win) on selected fixtures, including the play-offs and round of 16 ties. Each prediction can be adjusted at any point up until kick-off, allowing bettors to respond to unexpected team news or a sudden change of heart.

Each accurate selection awards points calculated by multiplying a 10-point base by the odds of the chosen outcome. For instance, if a bettor’s pick has odds of 1.80, they’ll earn 18 points. A selection with odds of 2.20 will give 22 points, and one at 4.00 will earn 40 points, and so on.

After each matchday, a league table is produced, ranking the number of points each bettor acquired. The weekly winner receives £20,000, those who finish from 2nd to 4th earn between £5,000 and £150, while all other users inside the top 100 are rewarded with free bets, ranging from £250 to £1, depending on where they finished.

At the end of the Champions League season, the points are accumulated to create a final league standing. The winner earns £50,000, 2nd to 5th place receive four-figure cash prizes, 6th to 20th win £400, with all other users inside the top 100 receiving free bet tokens.

Matchday leaderboards will be available on Champions League play-off and round of 16 matchdays, ending on March 17th, 2026.

bet365 Tournament Challenge Promotion Example

Bettors who didn’t interact with bet365’s lucrative free-to-play game are unlikely to lead the seasonal tables, but can still compete for weekly prizes in the play-off and round of 16 matchweeks.

Those who back the majority of Champions League play-off outcomes correctly stand a reasonable chance of making the Tournament Challenge’s top 100 leaderboard.

Below is a hypothetical example of a bettor who played Tournament Challenge during the play-off round and correctly guessed five of eight outcomes, winning 84 points in the process.

The user must rely on fewer than 100 bettors beating their results to stand a chance of winning a free bet.

Fixture Prediction Outcome Points Monaco v Paris St-Germain 2 (1.50) 1-3 15 Galatasaray v Juventus 2 (1.80) 2-3 18 Benfica v Real Madrid 2 (1.40) 2-0 0 Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta 1 (2.30) 0-2 0 Qarabag v Newcastle United 2 (1.40) 0-4 14 Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid 2 (1.60) 1-2 16 Bodo/Glimt v Inter Milan 1 (1.90) 1-2 0 Olympiakos v Bayer Leverkusen 2 (2.10) 0-1 21 Total 84

