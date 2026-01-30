bet365 Champions League Tournament Challenge: Win huge prizes with bet365

bet365 Tournament Challenge Promotion How to get involved
- Create an account or log in to bet365 here.
- Go to the Tournament Challenge section (under ‘Soccer’, then select ‘Free Games’).
- Click ‘Play Free’ within the Tournament Challenge.
- Make your predictions and submit your entry.
bet365 Tournament Challenge Promotion: Key Terms and Conditions
Tournament Challenge is bet365’s latest free-to-play game, earning bettors up to £50,000.
The game follows a similar structure to the sportsbook’s 6 Scores Challenge, where bettors must guess several Premier League outcomes to earn cash prizes and free bet returns.
In Tournament Challenge, bettors are asked to predict Champions League outcomes as 1 (home win), X (draw), 2 (away win) on selected fixtures, including the play-offs and round of 16 ties. Each prediction can be adjusted at any point up until kick-off, allowing bettors to respond to unexpected team news or a sudden change of heart.
Each accurate selection awards points calculated by multiplying a 10-point base by the odds of the chosen outcome. For instance, if a bettor’s pick has odds of 1.80, they’ll earn 18 points. A selection with odds of 2.20 will give 22 points, and one at 4.00 will earn 40 points, and so on.
After each matchday, a league table is produced, ranking the number of points each bettor acquired. The weekly winner receives £20,000, those who finish from 2nd to 4th earn between £5,000 and £150, while all other users inside the top 100 are rewarded with free bets, ranging from £250 to £1, depending on where they finished.
At the end of the Champions League season, the points are accumulated to create a final league standing. The winner earns £50,000, 2nd to 5th place receive four-figure cash prizes, 6th to 20th win £400, with all other users inside the top 100 receiving free bet tokens.
Matchday leaderboards will be available on Champions League play-off and round of 16 matchdays, ending on March 17th, 2026.
bet365 Tournament Challenge Promotion Example
Bettors who didn’t interact with bet365’s lucrative free-to-play game are unlikely to lead the seasonal tables, but can still compete for weekly prizes in the play-off and round of 16 matchweeks.
Those who back the majority of Champions League play-off outcomes correctly stand a reasonable chance of making the Tournament Challenge’s top 100 leaderboard.
Below is a hypothetical example of a bettor who played Tournament Challenge during the play-off round and correctly guessed five of eight outcomes, winning 84 points in the process.
The user must rely on fewer than 100 bettors beating their results to stand a chance of winning a free bet.
Fixture
Prediction
Outcome
Points
Monaco v Paris St-Germain
2 (1.50)
1-3
15
Galatasaray v Juventus
2 (1.80)
2-3
18
Benfica v Real Madrid
2 (1.40)
2-0
0
Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta
1 (2.30)
0-2
0
Qarabag v Newcastle United
2 (1.40)
0-4
14
Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid
2 (1.60)
1-2
16
Bodo/Glimt v Inter Milan
1 (1.90)
1-2
0
Olympiakos v Bayer Leverkusen
2 (2.10)
0-1
21
Total
84