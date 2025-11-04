et365 Champions League Ticket Giveaway Offer - Win Tickets for Matchweek 6's Biggest Games

How to Enter bet365’s Champions League Ticket Giveaway

Create or log in to your bet365 account, visit the giveaway page, select your chosen match, and click “Enter” before the deadline. Only one entry per match week is allowed; new matches are available each Champions League matchweek. Winners are chosen via random electronic draw and notified by email within 6 days of the closing date. Entry is free, open to eligible participants.

bet365 Champions League Ticket Matchdays

Matchday Ballot Opening Date Ballot Closing Date Matchday 6: Dec 9-10th 24th October 13th December Matchweek 7: Jan 20-21st 14th November 11th December Matchweek 8: Jan 28th 12th December 7th January

Champions League Matchday 6 Games

Tues 9th December, 20:00: Atalanta Vs Chelsea

Tues 9th December, 20:00: Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Tues 9th December 17:45: Bayern Munich Vs Sporting CP

Tues 9th December 20:00: Inter Milan Vs Liverpool

Tues 9th December 15:45: Kairat Almaty Vs Olympiacos

Tues 9th December 20:00: Monaco Vs Galatasaray

Tues 9th December 20:00: PSV Eindhoven Vs Atletico Madrid

Tues 9th December 20:00: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Slavia Prague

Tues 9th December 20:00: Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Olympique Marseille

Weds 10th December 20:00: Athletic Bilbao Vs Paris Saint-Germain

Weds 10th December 20:00: Bayer Leverkusen Vs Newcastle United

Weds 10th December 20:00: Benfica Vs Napoli

Weds 10th December 20:00: Borussia Dortmund Vs FK Bodø/Glimt

Weds 10th December 20:00: Club Brugge Vs Arsenal

Weds 10th December 17:45: FK Qarabag Vs Ajax

Weds 10th December 20:00: Juventus Vs Pafos

Weds 10th December 20:00: Real Madrid Vs Manchester City

Weds 10th December 15:45: Villarreal Vs FC Copenhagen

What is bet365’s Champions League Ticket Giveaway Offer?

bet365’s Champions League ticket giveaway offer returns for the 2025/2026 campaign.

Last season, the Stoke-on-Trent bookmaker gave away over 3,000 Champions League tickets, including eight pairs for PSG’s 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in the tournament’s final.

To enter, bettors must join a free-to-enter ballot on bet365’s website or mobile platform. bet365 offers five pairs of tickets for every Champions League game, excluding Spanish team home fixtures and the final.

It’s slightly harder to win tickets for Barcelona, Real Madrid, or other Spanish teams’ home games. One winner wins one pair of tickets per Spanish home game.

Although bet365 offers tickets for every Champions League fixture, bettors can only enter the ballot for one tie per matchweek.

Ticket ballots usually close at least a month before the fixture takes place.

Winners are selected at random by an electronic draw, and bet365 notifies successful participants within six days of the entry closing date by email.

Ticket winners must fill in the web form emailed to them within 24 hours. Tickets are not guaranteed if this step is not completed within the timeframe.

Seats are randomly allocated and are not part of hospitality packages. Travel, food, and drink costs are not included in the Champions League ticket giveaway offer.

