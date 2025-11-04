et365 Champions League Ticket Giveaway Offer - Win Tickets for Matchweek 6's Biggest Games
How to Enter bet365’s Champions League Ticket Giveaway
- Create or log in to your bet365 account, visit the giveaway page, select your chosen match, and click “Enter” before the deadline.
- Only one entry per match week is allowed; new matches are available each Champions League matchweek.
- Winners are chosen via random electronic draw and notified by email within 6 days of the closing date.
- Entry is free, open to eligible participants.
bet365 Champions League Ticket Matchdays
Matchday
Ballot Opening Date
Ballot Closing Date
Matchday 6: Dec 9-10th
24th October
13th December
Matchweek 7: Jan 20-21st
14th November
11th December
Matchweek 8: Jan 28th
12th December
7th January
Champions League Matchday 6 Games
- Tues 9th December, 20:00: Atalanta Vs Chelsea
- Tues 9th December, 20:00: Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt
- Tues 9th December 17:45: Bayern Munich Vs Sporting CP
- Tues 9th December 20:00: Inter Milan Vs Liverpool
- Tues 9th December 15:45: Kairat Almaty Vs Olympiacos
- Tues 9th December 20:00: Monaco Vs Galatasaray
- Tues 9th December 20:00: PSV Eindhoven Vs Atletico Madrid
- Tues 9th December 20:00: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Slavia Prague
- Tues 9th December 20:00: Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Olympique Marseille
- Weds 10th December 20:00: Athletic Bilbao Vs Paris Saint-Germain
- Weds 10th December 20:00: Bayer Leverkusen Vs Newcastle United
- Weds 10th December 20:00: Benfica Vs Napoli
- Weds 10th December 20:00: Borussia Dortmund Vs FK Bodø/Glimt
- Weds 10th December 20:00: Club Brugge Vs Arsenal
- Weds 10th December 17:45: FK Qarabag Vs Ajax
- Weds 10th December 20:00: Juventus Vs Pafos
- Weds 10th December 20:00: Real Madrid Vs Manchester City
- Weds 10th December 15:45: Villarreal Vs FC Copenhagen
What is bet365’s Champions League Ticket Giveaway Offer?
bet365’s Champions League ticket giveaway offer returns for the 2025/2026 campaign.
Last season, the Stoke-on-Trent bookmaker gave away over 3,000 Champions League tickets, including eight pairs for PSG’s 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in the tournament’s final.
To enter, bettors must join a free-to-enter ballot on bet365’s website or mobile platform. bet365 offers five pairs of tickets for every Champions League game, excluding Spanish team home fixtures and the final.
It’s slightly harder to win tickets for Barcelona, Real Madrid, or other Spanish teams’ home games. One winner wins one pair of tickets per Spanish home game.
Although bet365 offers tickets for every Champions League fixture, bettors can only enter the ballot for one tie per matchweek.
Ticket ballots usually close at least a month before the fixture takes place.
Winners are selected at random by an electronic draw, and bet365 notifies successful participants within six days of the entry closing date by email.
Ticket winners must fill in the web form emailed to them within 24 hours. Tickets are not guaranteed if this step is not completed within the timeframe.
Seats are randomly allocated and are not part of hospitality packages. Travel, food, and drink costs are not included in the Champions League ticket giveaway offer.