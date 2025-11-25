bet365 Champions League Money Back Offer - £10 back in free bets on losing bet builders for Tuesday's Games

How to claim bet365’s Champions League Money Back offer

Visit bet365 via this link.

Add a Bet Builder with at least two selections and combined odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher to your bet slip.

Ensure the bet is placed on a UEFA Champions League match scheduled for Tuesday, 25th November 2025, at 20:00 (UK time).

Enter your cash stake (maximum £10) and tick the option for “Money Back in Free Bets.”

Confirm by clicking Place Bet. If the bet loses, your stake will be refunded as Free Bets (up to £10).

Free Bets can be used on major football competitions including the Premier League, Champions League, and Europa League.

Free Bets must be used within 7 days of being credited.

This week’s key Champions League fixtures

Tuesday 25th November 2025

5.45pm, TNT Sports 3: Ajax v Benfica

5.45pm, TNT Sports 4: Galatasaray v Union Saint-Gilloise

8pm, TNT Sports 4: Borussia Dortmund v Villarreal

8pm, Amazon Prime: Chelsea v Barcelona

8pm, TNT Sports 1: Manchester City v Bayer Leverkusen

8pm, TNT Sports 2: Marseille v Newcastle United

8pm, TNT Sports 5: Bodø/Glimt v Juventus

8pm, TNT Sports 6: Napoli v Qarabağ

8pm, TNT Sports 7: Slavia Prague v Athletic Bilbao

Wednesday 26th November 2025

5.45pm, TNT Sports 3: Copenhagen v Kairat Almaty

5.45pm, TNT Sports 4: Pafos v Monaco

8pm, TNT Sports 1: Arsenal v Bayern Munich

8pm, TNT Sports 2: Liverpool v PSV Eindhoven

8pm, TNT Sports 4: Atlético Madrid v Inter Milan

8pm, TNT Sports 5: Eintracht Frankfurt v Atalanta

8pm, TNT Sports 6: Olympiacos v Real Madrid

8pm, TNT Sports 7: Paris Saint-Germain v Tottenham Hotspur

8pm, TNT Sports 8: Sporting CP v Club Brugge

Champions League 2025/26 Preview

Each of the six English sides competing in this season’s Champions League has enjoyed a strong start to the league phase.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Liverpool sit in the top eight of the 36-team league, while London duo Tottenham and Chelsea occupy 10th and 12th, respectively.

The Stamford Bridge club took confidence from their Club World Cup final triumph over PSG that they’re ready to compete against Europe’s elite again, and they’ll have another chance to prove their credentials as they host Barcelona.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona has struggled for consistency this campaign and may be dreading a trip to West London. The Catalan giants aren’t the only European outfit who’ll feel reluctant to travel to England.

Manchester City dispatched Borussia Dortmund 4-1 last time out, and they’ll host Bayer Leverkusen in matchweek five. There’s a belief in Manchester that rumours of Guardiola’s demise may have been exaggerated.

Newcastle United travel to the south of France to take on Marseille. Despite a mixed start in the Premier League, the Tyneside club has pulled off three wins from its opening four Champions League matches and looks well-placed to reach the knock-out phases.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich will both argue they’ve been Europe’s strongest side during the early stages of 2025/2026, and they go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Bayern have won eight and drawn three of their previous 14 fixtures against the Gunners, but Arteta’s Arsenal are the most talented of a generation. Predicting a winner between the two heavyweights is challenging.

Matchweek four’s heavyweight battle between Liverpool and Real Madrid proved that even if the Kopites are struggling in the Premier League, they can trouble anyone in Europe. A home fixture against PSV should be straightforward.

Spurs almost caused an upset in this season’s Super Cup as they narrowly lost to PSG on penalties. On Wednesday, they’ll meet again, this time, at the Parc des Princes. PSG look tantalising this campaign, but the London club remains capable of snatching a result.

What is bet365’s Champions League Money Back offer?

bet365’s Champions League money-back offer is among the best ways of wagering on Europe’s elite club competition.

Bettors who lose Champions League Bet Builder wagers are returned their initial stake of up to £10 as a free bet.

The free bet of up to £10 can be used on major football competitions, including the Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga. Free bets expire seven days after being credited.

However, to ensure bettors receive their stake back on losing Champions League Bet Builders, they must adhere to several qualifying requirements.

Initial Bet Builder wagers must have at least two selections with combined minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00), and must be placed on one of Tuesday, 25th November’s Champions League fixtures.

Bet Builder wagers placed on one of Wednesday’s matches are ineligible for the promotion.

Before placing the Bet Builder wager, bettors must ensure that they’ve ticked the “Money Back in Free Bets” option on bet365’s website or mobile platforms.

On both digital platforms, the tick box is clearly displayed on eligible fixtures.

Free bets are added to eligible bettors’ Bet Credits within 24 hours of the Tuesday Champions League fixture finishing.

